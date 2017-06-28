The management of Potel & Chabot, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners (acting on behalf of FPCI WINCH Capital 3) and AccorHotels have entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of Potel & Chabot Group (majority shareholder: 21 Centrale Partners), to acquire the Group's entire share capital.

By investing in an iconic brand, which enjoys an unrivalled position in France as well as enormous international potential, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners and AccorHotels will respectively hold 51% and 40% of the share capital. This transaction will provide Potel & Chabot Group with new development prospects.

Founded in 1820, Potel & Chabot Group, which generates revenues in excess of €100 million, has unparalleled expertise in the organization of tailor-made prestigious reception events. Through its two brands, over the years the Group has become the industry standard in both the luxury (Potel & Chabot) and premium (Saint Clair le Traiteur) segments. Its range covers three major, mainly B2B, activities: receptions for corporate and private clients, major sporting, industrial and cultural events (such as the French Open at Roland Garros, the Biennale des Antiquaires, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Saut Hermès), as well as the exclusive management of unique venues within the heart of Paris: Pavillon Vendôme, Pavillon Seine, Pavillon Kléber, Pavillon Gabriel, Hôtel d'Evreux, Pavillon Cambon Capucines and Pavillon Dauphine.

In addition to the resources provided by its two new investors, Potel & Chabot Group will also be able to leverage the business expertise of AccorHotels in order to jointly develop innovative and sophisticated F&B offers for MICE guests (either in hotels or private rentals) as well as for a local clientele, by making use of personalized concierge services.

The proposed transaction is currently under specific review by the competition authority, and must be submitted for the consultation of employee representative bodies.

Franck Jeantet, Chairman and CEO of Potel & Chabot, said "We are delighted that two major, highly experienced leading investors are taking a stake in our Group's share capital. It will enable us to support our growth in the luxury hospitality industry both in France and internationally. This new alliance with AccorHotels, a world leader in hospitality, its hotel infrastructures throughout the world and its digital concierge services will allow us to strengthen our leadership in the luxury sector and enhance the expertise of our talents, notably by sharing it through the creation of a "Potel & Chabot Academy". The shared passion of our teams for service, the commitment to excellence and the customer experience will, I firmly believe, be a real driving force in the development of many projects.

Pierre-Yves Poirier and Sylvain Charignon, Partners at Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, commented, "We were convinced by the relevance of Potel & Chabot Group's Management project to continue the development of its two brands, Potel & Chabot and Saint-Clair. Undeniably, as the standard in the ultra-luxury segment, the Group possesses all the attributes needed to secure new events and continue its expansion both in France and at international level. With this renewed shareholding, Potel & Chabot will benefit from the help of two key players in support of its strategy."

Sven Boinet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AccorHotels, said, "I am delighted to close this remarkable partnership which, I am sure, will result in numerous opportunities for our respective groups. The partnership of AccorHotels with Potel & Chabot - a legendary luxury brand which offers a wide range of services to a vast network of partners, made up of high-end clients, large corporates and major events – brings a complementary dimension and expertise to our F&B and event organization strategy. Moreover, the combination of their knowledge with our leading positions in luxury hospitality, private rental and concierge services will provide our clients with unique services and expertise regarding tailor-made events. It gives us a real boost and allows us to create new growth opportunities beyond the world of travel."