Otrum Digital Signage is now integrated with the D/T line series of Philips professional display solutions. Otrum's R&D team have worked in close cooperation with Philips to create a powerful solution on Philips' integrated Android operating platform.

"Otrum and Philips have a long history of cooperation, and we are thrilled to announce that our partnership now encompasses digital signage. At the upcoming HITEC Amsterdam conference, Otrum Digital Signage will be presented together with our Philips D-Line range – truly showcasing the power of embedded Android OS." states Franck Racapé, EMEA Commercial Director, Philips Professional Display Solutions.

Mr. Nigel Bateson, SVP Products at Otrum, comments "Otrum has been approached by a number of major clients who have expressed a wish to use Otrum Digital Signage software together with Philips professional displays. The benefit of an in-house R&D team meant that we could react swiftly to these demands. The digital signage software team were able to integrate the Philips Android screens with a short development cycle. We anticipate a significant market growth with the inclusion of Philips Android professional displays in our portfolio"

About Philips Professional Display Solutions

Philips Professional Display Solutions is operated by TP Vision and MMD, subsidiaries of TPV established in 2009 through a brand license agreement with Philips. TP Vision and MMD exclusively market and sell Philips commercial displays and Philips monitors worldwide. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV's manufacturing expertise in displays, TP Vision and MMD use a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market. TP Vision and MMD operate with their Global headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.philips.co.uk/p-m-pr/professionaldisplays

