Proxce announced the launch of its upgraded Proximity Identity Manager System that takes the world one step closer to the future. The newest version of its innovative SDK offers enhanced integration with all the major providers of hospitality technology and facilitates easy operations with multiple vendors.

Sunnyvale, CA, March 25, 2016: Proxce Inc., a Silicon Valley-based startup offering advanced proximity based identity management solution to leading hospitality groups, announced their latest upgrade today. The new version of the Proximity Identity Manager promises to satisfy even the most advanced and complex needs of hotels worldwide.

Hotels and their chains are forced to connect to multiple systems for varied activities like issuing keys, saving guest information, billing and more - a process that's time-consuming, error-prone and expensive. It is an additional challenge for hotels when they are planning a mobile app. Instead, Proxce's updated Software Development Kit (SDK) acts as a gateway to seamlessly integrate with numerous hospitality systems and software.

Proxce's SDK allows for uninterrupted integration for different types of guest profiles using location and connected devices (IoT). It empowers hotels to provide superior services like mobile check-in and keyless entry rooms.

With it in place, the hotel's management need not worry about tiresome integration with each vendor's system. Hotel and their chains can simply add this upgraded SDP or API to their existing mobile app or use Proxce's white labeled app that's equipped with a powerful admin panel.

Living up to the company's core values of obvious simplicity through advanced engineering, the update further enables guests to unlock their room's lock without the hassle of launching the app. All they need to go is wave their smartphone at the lock for instantaneous unlocking of the door. As Madhu Madhusudhanan, CEO of Proxce Inc., emphasizes, "The goal of our platform is to provide a seamless experience to hotel guests with a solution that is powerful yet very easy to adopt. For hotels, we guarantee minimal exposure to the complexities of integration with other systems. All major hotel chains across the world can opt for a truly enterprise-grade system to power their mobile apps."

The update support major lock vendors like Assa Abloy, Dorma+Kaba and Salto through just one gateway. It also has a certified interface with market leaders Oracle Property Management System (Micros Opera) as well as other major PMS systems. An incredible tool for hotels looking to modernize their guest identity, the latest SDK also supports Government Issued ID validation for mobile check-in through third-party partnership.

