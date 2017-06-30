Proxce launches an upgraded version of its platform to offer guest identity management, facilitate mobile check-Ins and keyless access to hotel rooms
Hotels and their chains are forced to connect to multiple systems for varied activities like issuing keys, saving guest information, billing and more - a process that's time-consuming, error-prone and expensive. It is an additional challenge for hotels when they are planning a mobile app. Instead, Proxce's updated Software Development Kit (SDK) acts as a gateway to seamlessly integrate with numerous hospitality systems and software.
Proxce's SDK allows for uninterrupted integration for different types of guest profiles using location and connected devices (IoT). It empowers hotels to provide superior services like mobile check-in and keyless entry rooms.
With it in place, the hotel's management need not worry about tiresome integration with each vendor's system. Hotel and their chains can simply add this upgraded SDP or API to their existing mobile app or use Proxce's white labeled app that's equipped with a powerful admin panel.
Living up to the company's core values of obvious simplicity through advanced engineering, the update further enables guests to unlock their room's lock without the hassle of launching the app. All they need to go is wave their smartphone at the lock for instantaneous unlocking of the door. As Madhu Madhusudhanan, CEO of Proxce Inc., emphasizes, "The goal of our platform is to provide a seamless experience to hotel guests with a solution that is powerful yet very easy to adopt. For hotels, we guarantee minimal exposure to the complexities of integration with other systems. All major hotel chains across the world can opt for a truly enterprise-grade system to power their mobile apps."
The update support major lock vendors like Assa Abloy, Dorma+Kaba and Salto through just one gateway. It also has a certified interface with market leaders Oracle Property Management System (Micros Opera) as well as other major PMS systems. An incredible tool for hotels looking to modernize their guest identity, the latest SDK also supports Government Issued ID validation for mobile check-in through third-party partnership.
For further information, visit www.proxce.com today or email info@proxce.com
Contact
Madhu Madhusudhanan
Founder & CEO, Proxce, Inc.
Phone: +1-408-896-3967
Send Email
About Proxce Inc
Proxce Inc., based in Silicon Valley, is a proximity based identity management solution provider to many leading hospitality groups. The company offers superior quality solutions and has won numerous awards including "The Most Innovative Startup" at the prestigious Phocuswright Conference.