Singapore – FCS Computer Systems (FCS), a leading provider of comprehensive hospitality technology solutions and services, has announced the launch of FCS CosmoPMS, its newly developed SaaS-based property management platform. Designed specifically to meet the needs of smaller properties, inns and even alternative accommodations, CosmoPMS offers a radically new approach to how properties oversee and manage their operations. A PMS portal that prioritizes easy user navigation and quick access to sought after information, the new platform offers an array of customizable features designed to simplify otherwise complex daily tasks and administrative activities. As a subscription-based solution, CosmoPMS will be offered free of charge to properties averaging less than 300 reservations a month, and provides hoteliers and property owners with the ability to obtain a holistic view of their operations.

The latest addition to FCS' extensive portfolio of hospitality technology solutions, CosmoPMS continues the company's reputation of providing a comprehensive solution capable of streamlining hotel operations, in order to maximize efficiency and guest satisfaction, while reducing costs. This is accomplished by allowing hoteliers to customize the sort of information that the solution provides, including descriptions, rate codes and room type codes, for example. The platform then provides the ability to interpret and convert such details into actionable data with the use of user-friendly interfaces. In addition, the interfaces offer complete oversight over daily tasks, such as guest confirmation, check-in, check-out and the ability to see current room rates and availability in real time. With flexible rate code settings, hoteliers can also effortlessly manage daily rate changes, packages and discounts, as well as promotions for specific guest segments.

In serving as a total PMS solution that covers every aspect needed to manage a property, CosmoPMS includes a range of other valuable features such as financial management tracking, with reports that detail all revenue, expense and tax requirements. The solution's reporting functionality also provides comprehensive insight into hotel performance on a daily, weekly, monthly or 24-month rolling basis. With tiered work level access, hoteliers can control the extent of information that a specific user may view or interact with. A platform designed with a focus on ease of use and convenience, CosmoPMS is also built from the ground up to be mobile compatible, allowing users to access reports and input data using their own smart devices from any location. With such vital information remotely available 24 hours a day, hoteliers can ensure that they always have the ability to make informed business decisions, regardless of time or location.

"In creating FCS CosmoPMS, our goal was to provide the hospitality industry with a simple and affordable solution that is robust enough to offer the precise results and level of management that each hotelier craves, and that is often unique to the needs of their particular property," said Jason Ling, Vice President of Marketing and Digital at FCS. "CosmoPMS stands apart in its ability to simplify and automate a vast range of processes. It is also unique in its scope as a platform that is available to hoteliers who, until now, have never had the option of leveraging the benefits of a property management system, due to property size or budget. This is a factor that we are very proud of accomplishing, and one that we feel will greatly benefit the industry as a whole."

With FCS CosmoPMS, small hotels with less than 300 reservations a month are able to gain full access to the solution's benefits at no charge. Properties with a larger volume of reservations are charged a premium rate of $50 a month. However, if reservations fall below the 300 threshold, such properties can receive the following month free of charge. Hoteliers interested in trying CosmoPMS, can even do so without the need to supply credit card details. Those seeking more insight on all of the solution's features and benefits, can now gain firsthand experience with CosmoPMS for themselves by clicking here.

For more information on FCS and its full range of operations enhancing solutions, please visit www.fcscs.com.

