FCS Launches Cloud-based CosmoPMS Property Management System
Affordable new mobile-friendly online solution designed for smaller properties provides streamlined view of operations and simplifies management
In serving as a total PMS solution that covers every aspect needed to manage a property, CosmoPMS includes a range of other valuable features such as financial management tracking, with reports that detail all revenue, expense and tax requirements. The solution's reporting functionality also provides comprehensive insight into hotel performance on a daily, weekly, monthly or 24-month rolling basis. With tiered work level access, hoteliers can control the extent of information that a specific user may view or interact with. A platform designed with a focus on ease of use and convenience, CosmoPMS is also built from the ground up to be mobile compatible, allowing users to access reports and input data using their own smart devices from any location. With such vital information remotely available 24 hours a day, hoteliers can ensure that they always have the ability to make informed business decisions, regardless of time or location.
"In creating FCS CosmoPMS, our goal was to provide the hospitality industry with a simple and affordable solution that is robust enough to offer the precise results and level of management that each hotelier craves, and that is often unique to the needs of their particular property," said Jason Ling, Vice President of Marketing and Digital at FCS. "CosmoPMS stands apart in its ability to simplify and automate a vast range of processes. It is also unique in its scope as a platform that is available to hoteliers who, until now, have never had the option of leveraging the benefits of a property management system, due to property size or budget. This is a factor that we are very proud of accomplishing, and one that we feel will greatly benefit the industry as a whole."
With FCS CosmoPMS, small hotels with less than 300 reservations a month are able to gain full access to the solution's benefits at no charge. Properties with a larger volume of reservations are charged a premium rate of $50 a month. However, if reservations fall below the 300 threshold, such properties can receive the following month free of charge. Hoteliers interested in trying CosmoPMS, can even do so without the need to supply credit card details. Those seeking more insight on all of the solution's features and benefits, can now gain firsthand experience with CosmoPMS for themselves by clicking here.
About FCS
Founded in 1982, FCS is a comprehensive hospitality technology solutions and services provider, with an extensive portfolio of integrated products used by more than 5,000 hotels with over 8,000 installations in 32 countries. FCS mobile applications are available on staff mobile devices, providing enhanced efficiency with the ability to assign, view and update tasks on the go. This functionality seamlessly integrates into six web-based guest serving applications that are grouped into FCS" Hospitality Operations Management category, including FCS Connect, e- Housekeeping, e-Laundry, e-Recovery, e-Engineering and e-Concierge; all specifically tailored to enhance service optimization and the guest experience. These applications can integrate with a hotel's PMS and other third-party systems via FCS Gateways products; Unicorn and Phoenix, or can seamlessly function alongside CosmoPMS, FCS" own innovative PMS solution. With FCS Enterprise Reporting, hoteliers can maximize both revenues and property reputation with streamlined access to business analytics and operations performance intelligence. For more information, please visit www.fcscs.com.