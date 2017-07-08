Radisson Blu Hotel opens in Diyarbakir, Turkey
Situated on the banks of the Tigris River, the city of Diyarbakir has recently enjoyed significant expansion, thanks to quickly growing industry and business opportunities. Diyarbakir acts as a regional headquarters for several national companies and is the second most important industrial city in this region of Turkey.
All 167 guest rooms and suites have a warm, contemporary design and include free, high-speed WiFi. There's also a choice of rooms to suit every traveler, from Standard, Family and Superior Rooms, or for more spacious accommodation, a range of suites with stunning panoramic views are available. The signature 155-square-meter Presidential Suite adds a more decadent touch and provides the opportunity to relax in style while at Radisson Blu Hotel Diyarbakir.
The hotel is conveniently located in the city's business district Kayapınar. The city's airport is just 6 kilometers away.
The hotel's Hevsel Restaurant delivers a fusion of global and regional flavors to offer guests a unique dining experience. The restaurant also serves up the Radisson Blu's signature Super Breakfast with an abundant choice of breakfast options providing a healthy start to the day. The City Café & Bar offers drinks and light bites, and guests can take in the great views of the city from the bar's rooftop terrace.
The spa and treatment rooms provide guests with a chance to unwind. The hotel also has a fitness center and indoor pool.
The flexible meeting and events space provides the ideal venue for all occasions. The spacious Mezopotamya Ballroom can host conferences for over 500 guests or private social functions. The five meeting rooms covering 784m², located on the mezzanine floor, provide the space to host recreational get-togethers or more formal business meetings.
Mustafa Eryilmaz, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Diyarbakir, says, "The Radisson Blu Hotel, Diyarbakir is delighted to open its doors and we look forward to delivering the greatest of international upper upscale hospitality experience to our guests. The hotel is a welcome addition to the city of Diyarbakir. Its accessibility to Istanbul, Ankara, Kayseri, Sivas and Malatya means we are truly gearing towards building one of the largest footprints in upper upscale hospitality across Turkey."
