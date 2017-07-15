Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's bold new experiential brand, has been named by Boutique Design as an up-and-coming hotelier for 2016. This marks the third year for the prestigious award, which in the past has recognized companies that are becoming major influencers in the hotel industry. Previous honorees included Ace Hotels, Generator and Room Mate. Moxy Hotels was presented with the award at BDwest in Los Angeles, on April 5 and 6, 2017.

"We are thrilled to accept this award by Boutique Design for Moxy Hotels, Marriott International's fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point," said Vicki Poulos, Senior Global Brand Director, Moxy Hotels. "Moxy aims to surprise business and leisure travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and playful guest experience."

Moxy Hotels fully embraces today's fun-hunting traveler with smartly designed tech-enabled rooms featuring motion sensor lighting; internet TV in-room featuring Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Pandora and Crackle; selfie photo booth elevators; Moxy Digital Guestbook; abundant power and USB outlets; furiously fast and free Wi-Fi for ultimate connectivity; and Moxy 'B&F' (beverage & food) strategy that offers 24/7 self-service to give guests access to what they want, when they want it.

Boutique Design created the Up-and-Coming Hoteliers award to recognize the visionary hoteliers who are redefining guests' expectations regarding how hotels look and operate. The winners are the masterminds behind young brands that are emerging as influencers in the international hospitality industry. To be eligible, the honorees' companies must have fewer than 25 hotels open and have brands/collections that are newly launched. "Great design is the result of a collaboration between creative designers and visionary clients," says Mary Scoviak, Executive Editor, Boutique Design, and Conference Director, HMG. "Our Up-and-Coming Hoteliers awards honors those hoteliers who have thrown out the rule book and crafted entirely new concepts that have redefined what 'lifestyle' really means."

Moxy Hotels first launched in Milan in September 2014. Moxy Tempe and Moxy Munich Airport opened in March 2016, followed by Moxy New Orleans in May 2016, Moxy Berlin Ostbahnhof in October 2016, Moxy Aberdeen in December 2016, and Moxy London Excel in March 2017. The brand is entering the market in a bold way, with several additional identified projects slated for major metropolitan locations including New York City, San Francisco, Tokyo, and London.

To learn more about Moxy Hotels, please visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

