RobertDouglas Advises VanTrust Real Estate LLC on the Sale of Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza, Kansas City, MO
"The Plaza District is home to Kansas City's premier retail, residential and office markets and is among the Midwest's most liquid lodging markets," commented David Smith, a Director with RobertDouglas. "Opportunities to acquire hotels in this coveted neighborhood are rare. That, combined with the hotel's striking design, high quality of construction, excellent physical plant, and thoughtful development program generated substantial investor interest."
"Hotel Sorella satisfied many of the characteristics hotel investors are seeking today – irreplaceable real estate, a high-rated market with dynamic demand generators, and the ability to create value with any number of potential initiatives," said Evan Hurd, a Managing Director with RobertDouglas. "As a result, a broad range of investors expressed interest in the hotel."
RobertDouglas is a real estate investment banking firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco that specializes in the sale, financing and equity capitalization of hotel, resort and gaming properties throughout North America. Founded by two of the hotel industry's pre‐eminent finance professionals, Rob Stiles and Doug Hercher, RobertDouglas offers exceptional domestic and international institutional investor and lender relationships. RobertDouglas combines the capital markets sophistication of top-tier investment banks with detailed hotel underwriting and asset management experience, providing the firm with unique capabilities in an underserved market. For more information, contact info@robert‐douglas.com or go to www.robert-douglas.com.
