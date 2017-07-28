New York, NY – RobertDouglas announced today that it advised VanTrust Real Estate LLC on the sale of Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza. Hotel Sorella was acquired by a partnership between a real estate investment management firm and a privately-held hotel management company.

The Hotel Sorella opened in November 2013 to critical acclaim and features 132 oversized guestrooms, a rooftop pool and bar, 6,000 square feet of meeting space and a host of amenities. Hotel Sorella is part of the Plaza Vista mixed-use development that also includes a 250,000 square-foot, class AA office building, and a 940-space subterranean parking garage. The development occupies an irreplaceable location directly adjacent to Country Club Plaza, a 55-acre, luxury lifestyle center located in the heart of Kansas City's Plaza District that was recently purchased for $660 million by a partnership between Taubman Centers, Inc. and The Macerich Company.

"The Plaza District is home to Kansas City's premier retail, residential and office markets and is among the Midwest's most liquid lodging markets," commented David Smith, a Director with RobertDouglas. "Opportunities to acquire hotels in this coveted neighborhood are rare. That, combined with the hotel's striking design, high quality of construction, excellent physical plant, and thoughtful development program generated substantial investor interest."

"Hotel Sorella satisfied many of the characteristics hotel investors are seeking today – irreplaceable real estate, a high-rated market with dynamic demand generators, and the ability to create value with any number of potential initiatives," said Evan Hurd, a Managing Director with RobertDouglas. "As a result, a broad range of investors expressed interest in the hotel."

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

RobertDouglas is a real estate investment banking firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco that specializes in the sale, financing and equity capitalization of hotel, resort and gaming properties throughout North America. Founded by two of the hotel industry's pre‐eminent finance professionals, Rob Stiles and Doug Hercher, RobertDouglas offers exceptional domestic and international institutional investor and lender relationships. RobertDouglas combines the capital markets sophistication of top-tier investment banks with detailed hotel underwriting and asset management experience, providing the firm with unique capabilities in an underserved market. For more information, contact info@robert‐douglas.com or go to www.robert-douglas.com.

View Source

Contact

Douglas Hercher

Managing Director & Principal

Phone: +1 (212) 993-7424

Send Email