NEW YORK, NY – HeBS Digital is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) to provide online video coursework for their 2017 certificate program in hospitality management. Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne is one of the leading hotel management schools in the world with more than 2,600 students from over 100 different nationalities currently enrolled.

The firm that has helped hoteliers around the globe drastically increase direct bookings, lower overall distribution costs and increase the lifetime value of guests collaborated with EHL to provide training and coursework videos for EHL's Advanced Certificate and MBA in Hospitality, including:

Interview with Max Starkov, President & CEO of HeBS Digital

Interviews with two strategic and marquee hotel clients

Multichannel Marketing

Website Conversion Tactics

Consulting

Technology

SEM (Search Engine Marketing)

SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

"For over 15 years we have been committed to professional education and development in the hospitality industry by working with major hotel programs around the world," says Jason Price, EVP of HeBS Digital. "Our partnership with the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, the oldest and most prestigious hotel program, perfectly illustrates our commitment, and we are honored to have been selected to provide the digital marketing education track for EHL's Advanced Certificate and MBA in Hospitality."

HeBS Digital was selected by EHL because of its strong reputation for thought leadership within the industry. The team has pioneered many of the "best practices" in hotel digital marketing and direct online distribution and frequently participates as guest speakers at industry events, conferences, association events, and more.

"HeBS Digital has many years of experience in building direct booking strategies for hotels in the U.S. and is recently expanding its service to the European and Asia-Pacific markets. Max Starkov, the president and CEO of HeBS, is recognized as the thought leader in digital marketing strategies in the hotel industry," said Elisa Chan, Assistant Professor, Marketing at Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne. "Max Starkov, together with Executive Vice President Jason Price and digital experts on the HeBS Digital team are frequent contributors to mainstream hospitality publications and conferences. EHL recognizes the expertise and leadership role of HeBS Digital in the field and is excited to work with the company to create the next generation of leaders in the hotel industry, who must be well-versed in e-marketing and social media strategies in order to succeed in the digital age."

To learn more about HeBS Digital's speaking engagements around the world, click here. To learn more about Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne and its hospitality management educational programs, click here.

