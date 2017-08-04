HeBS Digital Provides Coursework for Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne's Online Education Certificate Program in Hospitality Management
- Interview with Max Starkov, President & CEO of HeBS Digital
- Interviews with two strategic and marquee hotel clients
- Multichannel Marketing
- Website Conversion Tactics
- Consulting
- Technology
- SEM (Search Engine Marketing)
- SEO (Search Engine Optimization)
"For over 15 years we have been committed to professional education and development in the hospitality industry by working with major hotel programs around the world," says Jason Price, EVP of HeBS Digital. "Our partnership with the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, the oldest and most prestigious hotel program, perfectly illustrates our commitment, and we are honored to have been selected to provide the digital marketing education track for EHL's Advanced Certificate and MBA in Hospitality."
HeBS Digital was selected by EHL because of its strong reputation for thought leadership within the industry. The team has pioneered many of the "best practices" in hotel digital marketing and direct online distribution and frequently participates as guest speakers at industry events, conferences, association events, and more.
"HeBS Digital has many years of experience in building direct booking strategies for hotels in the U.S. and is recently expanding its service to the European and Asia-Pacific markets. Max Starkov, the president and CEO of HeBS, is recognized as the thought leader in digital marketing strategies in the hotel industry," said Elisa Chan, Assistant Professor, Marketing at Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne. "Max Starkov, together with Executive Vice President Jason Price and digital experts on the HeBS Digital team are frequent contributors to mainstream hospitality publications and conferences. EHL recognizes the expertise and leadership role of HeBS Digital in the field and is excited to work with the company to create the next generation of leaders in the hotel industry, who must be well-versed in e-marketing and social media strategies in order to succeed in the digital age."
To learn more about HeBS Digital's speaking engagements around the world, click here. To learn more about Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne and its hospitality management educational programs, click here.
Contact
Max Starkov
Send Email
About HEBS Digital:
Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests.
Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, the most comprehensive Hotel CRM Suite today, are the creators of the hospitality industry"s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement & Acquisition Platform.
A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HEBS Digital"s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.
HEBS Digital"s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 400 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards, and more.
The HEBS Digital team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HeBS Digital"s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success@hebsdigital.com.
Website
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
Editorial Contact:
Mariana Mechoso Safer
SVP - Global Marketing, HEBS Digital
Phone: (212) 752-8186
Email: mariana@hebsdigital.com