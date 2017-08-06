Press Release

Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Sets 2017 Hurricane Guarantee

Consumer purchase protection applies to resort stays enjoyed between June 1 and November 30, 2017

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- With hurricane season fast-approaching, the all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay is moving quickly to minimize any negative impact potential storms might have on guests by reinstating its Hurricane Guarantee. Valid on bookings for resort stays enjoyed throughout the entire 2017 Atlantic hurricane season (May 1 to November 30, 2017), the program provides consumer purchase protection against disruptions due to hurricanes as follows:

Pre-VacationGuests holding confirmed reservations with nonrefundable deposits who are unable to travel due to the closure of Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport caused by a Category One or higher hurricane can rebook their reservations for a future resort stay without penalty. A one-category room upgrade will also be provided based on space availability (excludes suites).

Mid-VacationShould a Category One or higher hurricane interrupt resort operations for more than 24 hours, guests already on property will receive a certificate valid for a free future stay. Certificates will be valid for resort stays equal to the number of days that hotel operations are interrupted as determined by the resort. Certificates must be redeemed within one (1) calendar year from the date of issuance. Free future stays will be awarded subject to space availability and certain blackout dates may apply.

Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales, commented on the Hurricane Guarantee, saying: "A relaxed vibe on the beach and at area attractions combines with our ever-present great weather and uniquely Jamaican vibes to make summer and fall ideal periods to escape to MoBay. Our Hurricane Guarantee ensures that travelers choosing Holiday Inn can vacation in Jamaica throughout Hurricane Season with confidence."

The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Hurricane Guarantee is valid exclusively on U.S. bookings. Group bookings are excluded and the program is subject to change at any time.

For reservations, please visit www.caribbeanhi.com, or call 1-888-288-6006.