Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Sets 2017 Hurricane Guarantee
Consumer purchase protection applies to resort stays enjoyed between June 1 and November 30, 2017
Pre-VacationGuests holding confirmed reservations with nonrefundable deposits who are unable to travel due to the closure of Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport caused by a Category One or higher hurricane can rebook their reservations for a future resort stay without penalty. A one-category room upgrade will also be provided based on space availability (excludes suites).
Mid-VacationShould a Category One or higher hurricane interrupt resort operations for more than 24 hours, guests already on property will receive a certificate valid for a free future stay. Certificates will be valid for resort stays equal to the number of days that hotel operations are interrupted as determined by the resort. Certificates must be redeemed within one (1) calendar year from the date of issuance. Free future stays will be awarded subject to space availability and certain blackout dates may apply.
Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales, commented on the Hurricane Guarantee, saying: "A relaxed vibe on the beach and at area attractions combines with our ever-present great weather and uniquely Jamaican vibes to make summer and fall ideal periods to escape to MoBay. Our Hurricane Guarantee ensures that travelers choosing Holiday Inn can vacation in Jamaica throughout Hurricane Season with confidence."
The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Hurricane Guarantee is valid exclusively on U.S. bookings. Group bookings are excluded and the program is subject to change at any time.
For reservations, please visit www.caribbeanhi.com, or call 1-888-288-6006.
About Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay
The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay is where the best of Jamaica keeps getting better. This 518-room full-service resort combines the strength of the world's most-trusted hotel brand with authentic Jamaican hospitality to deliver Jamaica's best resort vacation value. Here, leisure travelers stretch their vacation dollars to the limit by taking advantage of a series of complimentary special programs, including a Free Caribbean Wedding program (conditions apply), for those wishing to tie the knot in paradise, and a daily Kid's Club featuring supervised activities for young guests, ages six months to 17-years-old. For adults seeking an entirely grownup vacation experience, The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay offers its RoseHall Club. The latest enhancement to the guest experience at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay, the RoseHall Club is an exclusive 52-room section of the property reserved strictly for adults. A full slate of amenities, featuring the boutique Sol-Mer Spa & Salon, four restaurants/grills, four bars, two pools, tennis, mini golf, nightly shows and entertainment, a half-mile of pristine white sand beach and boardwalk, "Tek-it-Easy" private island, 4,000 square feet of meeting space, electronic casino, and more affirm that the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay truly offers something for everyone.
IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 4,900 hotels and 724,000 guest rooms in nearly 100 countries, with almost 1,300 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, the world"s first and largest hotel loyalty programme with more than 88 million members worldwide.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group"s holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 350,000 people work across IHG"s hotels and corporate offices globally.
Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit www.ihg.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg or www.youtube.com/ihgplc.