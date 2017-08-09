SPOKANE, Wash., – RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH) announced today the evolution of its brand portfolio following the acquisition of Vantage Hospitality's hotel franchising business on September 30, 2016.

"Our company has undergone a significant transformation over the last six months," said RLHC President & CEO Greg Mount. "Through our brand realignment, we have ensured that each brand has a unique position in the market, while providing owners with the freedom to move between brands as their business needs and/or market change. We want to make franchising easy."

RLHC has completed the evaluation of all brands and has announced a focused strategy on the following brands:

Hotel RL - An upscale boutique brand experience of all things authentic, creative and curious.

Red Lion Hotels and Red Lion Inn & Suites - A midscale brand, Red Lion properties are the base camp for great adventures offering a great stay whether traveling for business or pleasure.

Settle Inn - A midscale extended stay with unique style and amenities that pioneer the new age of extended-stay hospitality.

Signature Inn - A revitalized brand for affordable boutique properties that showcase the uncomplicated allure of classic Americana and pop culture.

GuestHouse - Upper economy hotels offering all the comforts of home because our house is your house; welcome to GuestHouse.

Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn - A collection of brands that uphold a small business identity and the patriotic heritage from which it stems, ensuring guests receive the most for their money.

Country Hearth Inn & Suites - Budget-friendly properties offering owners freedom while providing digital connectivity and a vast array of booking channels.

To learn more about franchising with RLHC, visit franchise.rlhco.com.

