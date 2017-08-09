Red Lion Hotels Corporation Unveils New Alignment of Brands
Renews Brand Focus to Drive Company Growth
RLHC has completed the evaluation of all brands and has announced a focused strategy on the following brands:
- Hotel RL - An upscale boutique brand experience of all things authentic, creative and curious.
- Red Lion Hotels and Red Lion Inn & Suites - A midscale brand, Red Lion properties are the base camp for great adventures offering a great stay whether traveling for business or pleasure.
- Settle Inn - A midscale extended stay with unique style and amenities that pioneer the new age of extended-stay hospitality.
- Signature Inn - A revitalized brand for affordable boutique properties that showcase the uncomplicated allure of classic Americana and pop culture.
- GuestHouse - Upper economy hotels offering all the comforts of home because our house is your house; welcome to GuestHouse.
- Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn - A collection of brands that uphold a small business identity and the patriotic heritage from which it stems, ensuring guests receive the most for their money.
- Country Hearth Inn & Suites - Budget-friendly properties offering owners freedom while providing digital connectivity and a vast array of booking channels.
About RLHC
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged inthe franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.