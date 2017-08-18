Deutsche Hospitality wins a 'Superbrand Germany
Deutsche Hospitality is the umbrella brand of Steigenberger Hotels AG. It was launched in 2016 to replace the previous umbrella brand of "Steigenberger Hotel Group", which was also designated a Superbrand when the awards were last made in 2014/2015. Puneet Chhatwal, CEO of Deutsche Hospitality, was delighted to receive such an accolade: "This is the second time we have received this award. Our new umbrella brand Deutsche Hospitality was only introduced in 2016. This repeated recognition as a Superbrand shows that the launch has been a success. We have been able to build on existing strengths and have even managed to hone our brand profile still further. This is also a fabulous show of recognition for all our colleagues, who number over 7,000. Behind a great brand you will always find a great team."
The awards ceremony for the 50 Superbrands Germany 2016/2017 took place on Monday evening as part of the programme of a special Tribute Event staged by the Journalists' Club at the Axel Springer Building in Berlin.
"Superbrands deliver what they promise," said Frank Meyer, the presenter of a morning markets and stock exchange programme on the German news channel n-tv. "They are the Premier League and offer a point of guidance at a time of market complexity." Frank Michael Schmidt, CEO of the Scholz & Friends Group, added: "Superbrands provide a high personal value for consumers (…). They are unique and thus defy comparison." Ludwig Wibbelt, a fellow jury member and former Managing Director of Nielsen Media Research GmbH, stated: "A Superbrand is primarily defined by the trust it creates."
Caption (LTR): Norbert Lux, General Manager Superbrands International, Puneet Chhatwal, CEO Deutsche Hospitality and Stephen Smith, Chairman Superbrands International, Sydney
