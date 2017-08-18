The hotel group Deutsche Hospitality has become the proud recipient of a "Superbrand Germany" award at a ceremony held in Berlin. It is the only brand from within the hotel industry on which this much coveted award has been conferred this year and joins such renowned names as Deutsche Bank, Bayern München, BMW and Adidas in the list of prize winners, which were decided by a 21-member jury.

The criteria on which the award was based were brand dominance, customer loyalty, goodwill, longevity and overall brand acceptance. The independent "Superbrands Organisation", which is based in London, defines superbrands as "products or companies that are not only distinctive but also at the same time the epitome of quality of service or of a complete product range". Such brands are therefore able to occupy an outstanding status in the minds of consumers, show themselves to be attractive and worthy of trust and engender feelings of affection and loyalty. The jury comprised well-known personalities from the fields of trade and industry and the media and from universities and agencies. Independent economic experts and media research institutions were on hand to help the jurors in making their selection.

Deutsche Hospitality is the umbrella brand of Steigenberger Hotels AG. It was launched in 2016 to replace the previous umbrella brand of "Steigenberger Hotel Group", which was also designated a Superbrand when the awards were last made in 2014/2015. Puneet Chhatwal, CEO of Deutsche Hospitality, was delighted to receive such an accolade: "This is the second time we have received this award. Our new umbrella brand Deutsche Hospitality was only introduced in 2016. This repeated recognition as a Superbrand shows that the launch has been a success. We have been able to build on existing strengths and have even managed to hone our brand profile still further. This is also a fabulous show of recognition for all our colleagues, who number over 7,000. Behind a great brand you will always find a great team."

The awards ceremony for the 50 Superbrands Germany 2016/2017 took place on Monday evening as part of the programme of a special Tribute Event staged by the Journalists' Club at the Axel Springer Building in Berlin.

"Superbrands deliver what they promise," said Frank Meyer, the presenter of a morning markets and stock exchange programme on the German news channel n-tv. "They are the Premier League and offer a point of guidance at a time of market complexity." Frank Michael Schmidt, CEO of the Scholz & Friends Group, added: "Superbrands provide a high personal value for consumers (…). They are unique and thus defy comparison." Ludwig Wibbelt, a fellow jury member and former Managing Director of Nielsen Media Research GmbH, stated: "A Superbrand is primarily defined by the trust it creates."

Caption (LTR): Norbert Lux, General Manager Superbrands International, Puneet Chhatwal, CEO Deutsche Hospitality and Stephen Smith, Chairman Superbrands International, Sydney

For further information, please visit: https://www.superbrands.info/.

