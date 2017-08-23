HeBS Digital Launches Enhanced Brand Website for RLHC, Featuring over 1,100 Properties and 14 Brands
The new RLHC website is backed by HeBS Digital's award-winning, proprietary smartCMS® Website Technology Platform. Designed specifically for the hospitality industry, the smartCMS® drives direct booking via its more than 30 revenue-generating modules for need periods and occupancy demands by targeting feeder markets and market segments, past guest and in-market travelers via real-time control of content and promotions.
RLHC now has a website that is rich with direct bookings-focused functionalities, such as:
- Advanced Merchandising Platform, allowing sharing functionality brand-properties and properties – brand for pushing specials, events, promo tiles, and press releases to hotels in a multi-property smartCMS website
- Smart Personalization Engine to target users with one-to-one marketing messages and promotions, based on their demographic information, geo location, feeder market origin, loyalty member affiliation, etc.
- Enhanced Geo Search widget with guided type-ahead for multi-property websites (including large nearby cities and airports)
- Advanced search results with integrated Smart Rates – live real-time availability and rate information - for seamless booking experience with multiple booking engine providers and cross-sell opportunities
- Ability for the user to filter and sort their search based on customer preferences for a tailored experience
- Advanced Content Manager for the smartCMS to create and manage complex website content layouts
- Enhanced Versioning System, supporting drafts, and approval workflows for multiple users of the smartCMS Website Technology Platform
- Enhanced smartCMS website platform performance capable of supporting more than 2,000 hotels and more than 50,000 unique content pages from single website stack.
- Highly-secure Cloud Hosting Platform, featuring a full-stack of automated download speed-enhancement tools and bandwidth scaling applications, CDN (Content Delivery Network) for lightning speed page downloads.
"Over 50 HeBS Digital employees poured their hearts and souls and creative minds into this project and worked very hard to complete the website on time and in scope," said HeBS Digital President and CEO Max Starkov. "HeBS Digital has been delivering enterprise multi-property hotel websites for over 15 years now, powered by our smartCMS Website Technology Platform, including 3 brand websites of public hospitality companies. This is the largest hotel website in the history of HeBS Digital, and we are honored to have been chosen by RLHC to deliver this great undertaking."
To explore the RLHC website visit RLHCo.com. To learn more about HeBS Digital and what the firm provides for its clients visit HeBSDigital.com.
Contact
Max Starkov
Send Email
About HEBS Digital:
Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests.
Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, the most comprehensive Hotel CRM Suite today, are the creators of the hospitality industry"s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement & Acquisition Platform.
A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HEBS Digital"s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.
HEBS Digital"s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 400 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards, and more.
The HEBS Digital team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HeBS Digital"s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success@hebsdigital.com.
Website
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Google+
Editorial Contact:
Mariana Mechoso Safer
SVP - Global Marketing, HEBS Digital
Phone: (212) 752-8186
Email: mariana@hebsdigital.com