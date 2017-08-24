Staybridge Suites® Launches New Brand Campaign, Hugely Different
Digitally-driven campaign highlights the amenities at IHG’s upscale extended stay brand
This campaign kicks off today with a series of videos showcasing the Hugely Different amenities at Staybridge Suites properties: spacious guest rooms, full-size appliances in the kitchen, a relaxing outdoor space, free breakfast and The Social, an evening happy hour hosted three times a week. Throughout the summer, Staybridge Suites spots can also be viewed on the brand's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.
Contact
Abby Jensen
Phone: +1 (770) 604 2475
Send Email
IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 4,900 hotels and 724,000 guest rooms in nearly 100 countries, with almost 1,300 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, the world"s first and largest hotel loyalty programme with more than 88 million members worldwide.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group"s holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 350,000 people work across IHG"s hotels and corporate offices globally.
Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit www.ihg.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg or www.youtube.com/ihgplc.