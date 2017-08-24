InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, today announces the launch of the newest Staybridge Suites® brand campaign, Hugely Different. Through the brand's most extensive use of video assets to date, the multi-channel advertising campaign shows guests that Staybridge Suites is a different kind of hotel for a different kind of traveler. Though digital videos and radio spots, audiences will learn more about how Staybridge Suites brings a Hugely Different hotel experience to road warriors who stay for weeks at a time or families exploring a new city for just a few days.

Jennifer Gribble, Vice President, Holiday Inn Express®, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites® Brands, Americas, IHG commented: "The Hugely Different campaign demonstrates that the Staybridge Suites brand knows what travelers really want from an extended stay hotel is freedom and space to do as they please. With full-size kitchens, spacious suites and The Social evening happy hour, Staybridge Suites helps guests go their own way when on the road for days or weeks at a time."

This campaign kicks off today with a series of videos showcasing the Hugely Different amenities at Staybridge Suites properties: spacious guest rooms, full-size appliances in the kitchen, a relaxing outdoor space, free breakfast and The Social, an evening happy hour hosted three times a week. Throughout the summer, Staybridge Suites spots can also be viewed on the brand's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

