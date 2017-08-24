Barcelona, Mangalis Hotel Group is continuing to pursue its ambitious plans in the African continent by unveiling its upper midscale hotel brand with the launch of Seen Hotel AbidjanPlateau.

Seen Hotel Abidjan Plateau meets the needs of all market segments with its innovative design and relaxed ambiance. The new hotel in Abidjan Plateau boasts 149 rooms and suites with the latest trends and design. A bold and inspiring concept, all complemented with cutting edge technology. Rooms and suites are designed with a discerning blend of light wooden surfaces with natural minerals, touches of vibrant colors and an "cocoon" bed concept.

Seen Hotel Abidjan Plateau is located at the heart of the bustling center of Abidjan, where guests can enjoy picturesque panoramic views of the business district of Plateau, home to the main national and international institution headquarters, financial hubs and commercial avenues.

The hotel caters to the needs of both business and leisure travelers seeking comfort, functionality and a tranquil ambiance. To amplify guest experience, Seen Hotel Abidjan Plateau offers free high-speed internet throughout the property. With its contemporary features, the property signature lobby lounge is the ideal place for those seeking entertainment or to work. Seen Hotel Abidjan Plateau offers 4 natural day light meeting rooms with modern Air Media presentation facilities, the perfect place to organize meetings, events of launch a product.

The hotel's restaurant, Seen Café exquisite menus feature AfroFusion savors, blending the Ivorian cuisine with the international gastronomy, served in a modern atmosphere. Guests can kick off their day at Seen Café, enjoying an energizing breakfast or simply eat, drink and chillout all day.

Contact

Lina Aburous

Euraffex on behalf of Mangalis Hotel Group

Send Email