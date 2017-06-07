External Article

How Arne Sorenson Is Melding Marriott and Starwood - luxurytraveladvisor.com

To Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott International, luxury is very much about the hardware of hotels, and about their emotional promise as well. With the recent Starwood merger, Sorenson is the overseer of the largest hotel company in the world, with 30 brands and more than 5,700 hotels in 110 countries. Eight of those 30 brands sit firmly in the luxury space: St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, JW Marriott, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts and Edition. The eight brands comprise 365 luxury hotels, with another 100 in the pipeline.