Location Location Location: Expedia Helps Hotels Showcase Local Landmarks and Experiences
EPC Points of Interest is designed to help hotels differentiate themselves in the Expedia marketplace
"Location is king. Guests want to experience the best our city (Seattle) has to offer with the limited time they are here. Our property location is unique; it is the only hotel in Pike Place Market so it's critical that guests understand our proximity to the market when they are researching their options. Images, descriptions, and a map help us inform potential guests not only of our unique location, but also our close location in comparison to other landmarks in Seattle such as the waterfront and museum," said Troy Thrall, director of sales and marketing at the Inn at the Market.
EPC Points of Interest allows hotels to generate up to 10 nearby must-sees for any property and customize as they see fit. They can tailor landmarks list to appeal to their target traveler demographic. Hotels can further customize their local recommendations with unique photos and local tips for each Point of Interest, enabling even further differentiation and brand integration. EPC Points of Interest can be easily added and updated by hoteliers from the EPC website, and will soon be available in the mobile app.
"Location has been identified as the primary factor that determines hotel choice across all travelers around the globe***, so it became a priority at Expedia to enable our hotel partners to differentiate based on this critical factor," said Benoit Jolin, vice president, lodging product at Expedia, Inc. "EPC Points of Interest is highly customizable, so not only does it identify nearby sites of interest, it allows hotels to add custom photos and tips to really personalize the experiences to their brand and property."
EPC Points of Interest is available worldwide. Read more on Points of Interest on Discover Expedia PartnerCentral.
* Source: Where They Go, Why They Stay. Sullivan 20|20, Dec. 2016
**Source: Choice Hotels "Road Warrior' Survey 2014
*** The Global Market Metrix Hospitality Index
