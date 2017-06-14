Supplier News

5 Cloud-Based Technology Benefits To Better Serve A New Generation of Hotel Guests

The hotel industry is changing due to emerging technology. But, it's also changing due to shifting demographics that includes the largest generation of consumers - millennials. This paper outlines 5 ways that cloud-based technology helps hotel brands serve these guests more efficiently by meeting their expectations for a positive and memorable stay.

