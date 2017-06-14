Hyatt Hotels are one of the best 'Multinational Workplaces' in Europe according to Great Places to Work®, placing them in the top 2% of companies in the region. Hyatt placed 23rd out of the 2,340 entrants surveyed, who represent 1.5million employees. The award follows successful appearances on the Great Place to Work® best company lists in France, Germany and the UK.

Employee opinions on their workplace are key for the ranking, with their answers (Trust Index ©) representing two thirds of the index scoring. The remaining third of the score is the Culture Audit ©, a business-driven questionnaire that Great Place to Work® uses to understand and evaluate the organization's practices, policies and culture.

Across all Hyatt's hotels, top priority is placed on human care and establishing collaborative, family environments. Hyatt have been recognised for creating a people-focused culture and for offering excellent career growth opportunities. The group are extremely proud of the recognition they have received by the Great Places to Work® Institute across the continent.

"We are honoured to receive this award from Great Places to Work®. It reflects the value we place in our people and the culture of care we have fostered across the Hyatt family, said Yves Givel, Vice President Human Resources - EAME/Southwest Asia.

"We place trust in our staff and always encourage them to let their individual personalities shine through. Our associates are given the best environment to provide innovative and creative ideas for our hotel guests. We provide our staff with autonomy and freedom, so they are able to offer guests the most authentic experiences. This is why Hyatt hotels have always been a great place to work.

The award is given in recognition of workplaces which have featured in at least three Great Places to Work® lists in Europe within the past year. To be featured on these lists, detailed and confidential surveys of associates and management board members were carried out. This reveals the workplaces in which colleagues have complete trust in one another and where employees take pride in, and enjoy, the work they do.

Hyatt hotels actively seek out, hire and retain the most talented, diverse and upbeat people. Hyatt invests greatly in each individual, no matter what their level and are fortunate to have long-tenured associates. A number of benefits are on offer to Hyatt associates, inspired by the hospitality that they show to guests. These include:

Associates receive complimentary and discounted stays at Hyatt hotels around the world

Friends and families members receive generous discounts on their stays

Development opportunities like exchange programmes and career moves worldwide

Highly professional training programmes in various disciplines, including a development curriculum for new managers

Recognition programmes that acknowledge associates with gift and monetary awards for outstanding service to guests and colleagues

Opportunities to shadow colleagues who work in management positions

Regular feedback conversations to help associates grow and fulfil their potential

Fun social events like staff parties, team outings and sports activities, including our annual global event "Celebrate Our People, which acknowledges the exceptional standards of service and dedication that Hyatt associates demonstrate throughout the year

A variety of wellness programmes and fitness activities, like special health promotional weeks for associates

Flexible work schedules, competitive wage and benefits packages

Complimentary and subsidized high quality meals for associates.

Actively supporting Hyatt Thrive by creating a culture of responsibility and empowering our associates to create positive change in their local communities.

For more information or to explore open positions at Hyatt hotels and offices around the world, please visit http://hyatt.jobs.

About the Great Places to Work® Institute

The Best Workplaces Programmes run by the Great Places to Work® Institute is the largest of its kind in the world. The institute, a global research and consulting firm operating in 45 countries around the world, conducts surveys aimed at both employees and management in order to gain a complete understanding of how the organisation's policies and practices are perceived by employees.

In order to be a candidate for a regional Great Place to Work® list, a company must be selected at the local level in a European country. In order to present a fair comparison, companies are divided into national businesses and multinational enterprises and further grouped into three categories:

The Best Multinational Workplaces

The Best Large Workplaces

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces

Multinational companies are eligible to compete if they meet the following requirements:

The company has at least 1,000 associates worldwide

At least 40 per cent of its associates work outside the country where the parent company is headquartered

The company has been recognized on at least three lists within countries in the region

Companies competing for a place on the multinational list receive extra points according to the number of countries where they are represented in our national rankings of the Best Workplaces, and the number of associates who have taken our Trust Index© survey, which is designed to measure the associate's perspective of the effectiveness of the organisation's Human Resources and management efforts.