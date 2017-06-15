Giant Bugs Swarm Mantra As Museums Victoria Partnership Is Born
To celebrate Mantra's newfound status as Museums Victoria's Preferred Accommodation Supplier, Mantra on the Park has created a special 'The Bug Lab Package'. Stay from $255* per night in a One Bedroom Apartment and receive two adult tickets to Bug Lab, buffet breakfast for two, onsite car parking and Wi-Fi. Or, bring the whole family and stay in a spacious self-contained Two Bedroom Apartment from $289* per night including a family pass to Bug Lab, breakfast for two adults and two children, car parking and Wi-Fi. To book, visit www.mantra.com.au/onthepark or call 13 15 17.
Mantra Group Director of Sales VIC/TAS Jade Carter said the partnership demonstrates Mantra's commitment to supporting the fundamental role of arts, culture and science in the community.
"Along with providing spacious and conveniently placed accommodation for Museums Victoria's staff, special guests, clients and members, we'll also be promoting Museums Victoria to our extensive Mantra database and also onsite at our properties," said Ms Carter.
Museums Victoria is the largest public museum organisation in Australia, welcoming almost 2.5 million visitors each year, caring for a diverse collection of 17 million objects.
Museums Victoria Partnerships Manager Sandie Hall welcomed their new partnership with Mantra.
"Museums Victoria is delighted to be entering into a partnership with Mantra Group to enhance the experience of visitors travelling to Melbourne for Bug Lab: Little Bugs, Super Powers," said Ms Hall.
"We look forward to further building on the fabulous work we did together last year in support of Jurassic World: The Exhibition, which welcomed over 422,000 visitors to Melbourne Museum."
For more information on Bug Lab: Little Bugs, Super Powers, visit www.museumvictoria.com.au/melbournemuseum/whats-on/bug-lab
About Museums Victoria
Museums Victoria is Australia's largest public museum organisation, managing the Melbourne Museum, Immigration Museum, Scienceworks, Bunjilaka, Melbourne Planetarium and Royal Exhibition Building IMAX Melbourne:www.museumvictoria.com.au
Contact
Naomi Hammond
Public Relations Manager
Send Email
About Mantra Group
Mantra Group is the leading Australian-based hotel and resort operator. Mantra Group"s portfolio consists of 128 properties with more than 21,000 rooms in properties under management, across Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Hawaii. Operating three well-known and trusted brands – Peppers, Mantra and BreakFree - MantraGroup operates the second largest network of accommodation properties in Australia (by room number). The Group is positioned to offer both leisure and business style accommodation ranging from full-service city hotels and self-contained apartments to luxury resorts and retreats. The Group successfully listed on the ASX in June 2014 and in its first year as a public company was elevated to the ASX 200:
www.mantragroup.com.au; www.peppers.com.au; www.mantra.com.au; www.breakfree.com.au