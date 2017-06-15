Critters from Melbourne Museum's latest show, Bug Lab: Little Bugs, Super Powers, were seen checking in at Mantra on the Park in Melbourne yesterday after a brand new partnership was formed between Museums Victoria and Mantra.

The exhibition, which debuts in Melbourne on 23 June and is scheduled to run for four months, uses ultra-detailed, large-scale models (pictured) to explore the secret life of insects and their genius ways.

To celebrate Mantra's newfound status as Museums Victoria's Preferred Accommodation Supplier, Mantra on the Park has created a special 'The Bug Lab Package'. Stay from $255* per night in a One Bedroom Apartment and receive two adult tickets to Bug Lab, buffet breakfast for two, onsite car parking and Wi-Fi. Or, bring the whole family and stay in a spacious self-contained Two Bedroom Apartment from $289* per night including a family pass to Bug Lab, breakfast for two adults and two children, car parking and Wi-Fi. To book, visit www.mantra.com.au/onthepark or call 13 15 17.

Mantra Group Director of Sales VIC/TAS Jade Carter said the partnership demonstrates Mantra's commitment to supporting the fundamental role of arts, culture and science in the community.

"Along with providing spacious and conveniently placed accommodation for Museums Victoria's staff, special guests, clients and members, we'll also be promoting Museums Victoria to our extensive Mantra database and also onsite at our properties," said Ms Carter.

Museums Victoria is the largest public museum organisation in Australia, welcoming almost 2.5 million visitors each year, caring for a diverse collection of 17 million objects.

Museums Victoria Partnerships Manager Sandie Hall welcomed their new partnership with Mantra.

"Museums Victoria is delighted to be entering into a partnership with Mantra Group to enhance the experience of visitors travelling to Melbourne for Bug Lab: Little Bugs, Super Powers," said Ms Hall.

"We look forward to further building on the fabulous work we did together last year in support of Jurassic World: The Exhibition, which welcomed over 422,000 visitors to Melbourne Museum."

For more information on Bug Lab: Little Bugs, Super Powers, visit www.museumvictoria.com.au/melbournemuseum/whats-on/bug-lab

About Museums Victoria

Museums Victoria is Australia's largest public museum organisation, managing the Melbourne Museum, Immigration Museum, Scienceworks, Bunjilaka, Melbourne Planetarium and Royal Exhibition Building IMAX Melbourne:www.museumvictoria.com.au

