Ariane Systems and ALE Expand Strategic Partnership to Maximize Guest Convenience and Hotel Operations Efficiency
Deeper integration of Ariane’s industry leading self check-in solutions with Alcatel-Lucent Mobile Guest Softphone solution and Rainbow™ CPaaS platform to provide guests with total control over their hotel experience
"Guests today expect all of a hotel's services to be easily accessible and capable of interacting with a single informational source, allowing them to instantly see which services are available. This greatly personalizes and enhances their experience," said Michel Lavandier, founder and president at Ariane Systems. "We are extremely pleased to see that our strengthening relationship with ALE furthers important requirements that serve as a user-friendly portal to cater to virtually any guest need."
"The hospitality market is a key sector for ALE, where we have a historical presence and a very close customer proximity. Smart devices offer more and more functionalities to people on the move, and inside the hotel, many guests are favoring using their own technology rather than traditional hotel communications. With the software integration between Ariane's and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's applications, we are proud to answer guests' high expectations and provide them with a truly adapted end-to-end solution", concludes Thierry Bonnin, VP of vertical Sales and strategic partnership at ALE.
In addition to the integration of digital key functionality with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's application, Ariane's self check-in/out kiosks can now also feature access to Alcatel-Lucent's Rainbow CPaaS platform providing call, chat and video media and more. With Ariane's kiosks originally serving as another alternate means of avoiding front desk lines by automatically dispensing guestroom keycards to arriving guests, the video enhancement additionally allows users to call and speak with support staff in order to quickly resolve any issue that may affect satisfaction.
Ariane Systems will showcase some of the industry's most advanced self check-in solutions at booth #2535 and in Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's booth #1837 at HITEC 2017, taking place June 26th–29th in Toronto, Canada. Demonstrations of the recent mobile app and video calling Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise integrations will also be available.
About ALE
We are ALE. Our mission is to make everything connect to create the customized technology experiences customers need. From your office, the cloud or in combination, we deliver networking and communications that work for your people, processes and customers.
A heritage of innovation and dedication to customer success has made ALE an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to over 830,000 customers worldwide. With global reach and local focus, our 2200+ employees and 2900+ partners serve across more than 50 countries marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand.