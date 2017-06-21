Atlanta – Ariane Systems, a leading provider of self-service check-in/out technology for the hospitality industry and ALE, a global leader in enterprise communications and network solutions and services, have announced the expansion of their partnership. The companies initially formed a collaboration in 2016 in order to provide a best-of-breed solution to better serve the needs of their joint global hotel clientele. The fostering of closer ties between Ariane and ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, serves to integrate features and functionalities of their respective solutions portfolios. Together, they provide hoteliers with a unique opportunity that further streamlines and simplifies guest check-in/out experiences, while enhancing overall convenience and operations efficiency.

From this enhanced integration, Ariane will provide a mobile key service, a feature that can be linked to Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's guest-facing mobile app, making it mobile key capable. With the two solutions combined, guests can manage the hotel experience on their terms, easily eliminating the need to wait in line to check-in by using their own mobile device as a digital key to access their assigned guestroom. Using the same Alcatel-Lucent application, guests can also benefit from a wide range of convenience-enhancing services: Their mobile phone becomes an extension of their room communications devices, provides access to the hotel directory or can be used to contact hotel services and make purchases of additional amenities.

"Guests today expect all of a hotel's services to be easily accessible and capable of interacting with a single informational source, allowing them to instantly see which services are available. This greatly personalizes and enhances their experience," said Michel Lavandier, founder and president at Ariane Systems. "We are extremely pleased to see that our strengthening relationship with ALE furthers important requirements that serve as a user-friendly portal to cater to virtually any guest need."

"The hospitality market is a key sector for ALE, where we have a historical presence and a very close customer proximity. Smart devices offer more and more functionalities to people on the move, and inside the hotel, many guests are favoring using their own technology rather than traditional hotel communications. With the software integration between Ariane's and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's applications, we are proud to answer guests' high expectations and provide them with a truly adapted end-to-end solution", concludes Thierry Bonnin, VP of vertical Sales and strategic partnership at ALE.

In addition to the integration of digital key functionality with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's application, Ariane's self check-in/out kiosks can now also feature access to Alcatel-Lucent's Rainbow CPaaS platform providing call, chat and video media and more. With Ariane's kiosks originally serving as another alternate means of avoiding front desk lines by automatically dispensing guestroom keycards to arriving guests, the video enhancement additionally allows users to call and speak with support staff in order to quickly resolve any issue that may affect satisfaction.

Ariane Systems will showcase some of the industry's most advanced self check-in solutions at booth #2535 and in Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's booth #1837 at HITEC 2017, taking place June 26th–29th in Toronto, Canada. Demonstrations of the recent mobile app and video calling Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise integrations will also be available. To schedule an interview with an Ariane representative, please contact Mark Howbrook at mark@planapr.com.

To learn more about Ariane Systems please visit http://www.ariane.com/.

Contact

Andrea Roland

PR Representative

Send Email