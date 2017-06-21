Offering 170 rooms, 25hours Hotel Langstrasse is the brainchild of the Zürich architects from E2A. The design plays with the contrasts between the banking and red-light districts, art and commerce. The people behind the interior design were Werner Aisslinger and his team, who had already given the 25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin its unmistakeable look. Like in the first 25hours Hotel in Zürich West, guests can look forward to culinary delights from the eclectically eastern Mediterranean cuisine served up by Haya Molcho and her family in their restaurant NENI. In the adjacent Cinchona Bar, which was developed in collaboration with Hamburg bar pioneer Jörg Meyer, the focus is on highballs and fortified wines.

The interior design incorporates far more than pawned objects: for around a month at a time, artists from an array of stylistic disciplines are invited to shift the epicentre of their creative output to the hotel's own studio. This turns the establishment into an artistic space with public events like artist talks, performances or showings. Curator of the Artist in Residence project is the Zürich-based art mediator Esther Eppstein. 'The role models for this project are establishments like the Chelsea Hotel in New York or the Colombe D'Or in St. Paul de Vence. Hotels that invite artists to come and stay. Our dream is to become a hotel with its own artistic legacy inside of ten years,' says 25hours CEO Christoph Hoffmann. The video and performance artist Richard Bott from the Animal Charm collaboration in Los Angeles will be the hotel's creative guest from 29 May to 25 June 2017.

25HOURS HOTEL KÖLN

The Gerling-Quartier in the Friesenviertel of Cologne will be converted into a 25hours hotel. The hotel will offer an exibition area, spa area, restaurant and bar located in the 8th storey to offer a stunning view over Cologne.

25hours Hotel Das Tour, Düsseldorf

The hotel will be located in a 18-storey building and will offer a bar and a restaurant over the roofs of Düsseldorf.

