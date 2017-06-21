The Washington Post names Avendra a winner of the Greater Washington Area 2017 Top Workplaces Award
The Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. Over 250 Avendra associates participated in the survey commissioned by The Washington Post in partnership with Workplace Dynamics, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
A total of 150 companies were awarded at a celebration on Thursday, June 15 at The Washington Post. For more information about The Washington Post's 2017 Top Workplaces, or to read Avendra's profile in the Washington Post, click here.
About Avendra
Avendra is North America"s leading hospitality procurement services provider. Our supply chain management solutions are tailored to our clients" business strategies and deliver benefits beyond great savings. We combine years of hospitality expertise, purchasing power, services and software to help customers impact the bottom line, improve operational performance, and better serve guests. More than 8,000 customers rely on Avendra as a trusted partner. Avendra is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and has regional offices throughout North America. For more information, call (866) AVENDRA, or visit www.avendra.com.