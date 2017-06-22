Markham, Ontario – Maestro PMS, the preferred technology solution and property management software provider of leading independent hotels, resorts, condos and multi-property groups, will launch its E-Signature capability at HITEC 2017 Booth 1219 in Toronto June 26-29.

E-Signature enables independent operators to close more meeting and event business faster by letting clients and meeting planners execute sales and catering and room reservation contracts remotely.

As a forward thinking leader in technology for independents, Maestro PMS is continuously building partnerships to provide data integration and interfaces with more than 600 third party systems that give independents the freedom to operate the way they want.

Click here for more information on how to reserve, engage and socialize with Maestro PMS property software.

"For over 35 years Maestro has specialized in providing property management software systems for independent operators.

"Each property has unique requirements and relationships with third party providers. Many operators ask if the Maestro PMS will interface easily with systems they use and value," said Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS President. "In almost all cases the answer is yes.

"Maestro interfaces with hundreds of third party systems, and we are continuously developing new integrations to ensure our clients are not locked in to limited options.

"Our clients have a voice and we listen."

Maestro supports every major GDS, CRS, Channel Managers and POS systems, all major revenue management, electronic lock systems, and dozens of in-room offerings, and other systems.

"All our interfaces are compatible with both our cloud hosted and our on-premise Maestro solutions," Dehan said.

In addition to a large portfolio of current interfaces, Maestro provides its proprietary Application Program Interface (API) to third party companies to streamline interface development for the growing number of new system providers entering hospitality.

"New system providers can quickly develop an interface for Maestro with our API," Dehan said.

"We also work within HTNG's mainstream interface guidelines for new development. As an example, Maestro also interfaces with Comtrol Corporation's Lodging Link solution, which provides hundreds of interface options."

Maestro PMS, which offers 20+ integrated modules on a single image database delivers revenue-generating tools and services that increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and provide personalized guest service to keep guests coming back.

Contact

Macarena Lorenzini

Phone: 1-888-667-8488

Send Email