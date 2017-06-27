SAN DIEGO, CALIF. – Today at HITEC Toronto, RMS Hospitality Solutions announces a new integration partnership with OpenKey that is making RMS the first hotel technology company to send this mobile key technology directly from its cloud-based property-management system. The RMS Mobile Key App will enable seamless room access for guests pairing their phones with Bluetooth-enabled door locks from manufacturers around the world, including ASSA ABLOY Hospitality, dormakaba, SALTO Systems, and coming soon, MIWA.

In January, OpenKey was named one of the best mobile products of the year in the 15th annual Mobile Star Awards program, earning both the Shining Star Award in the Mobile Business Apps Innovator category and The Rising Star Award in the Travel Convenience Mobile App category. The brand was also recently named an official Honoree in the 21st Annual Webby Awards for Best Mobile Sites & Apps in the Travel category. Visit OpenKey at HITEC in Booth #123 to see how it is reshaping the door access standard for enhanced guest service.

"There's no question that RMS has been a pioneer in the hospitality software industry for decades, and we are excited to complement their real time online booking functionality with our seamless check in and amenity technology," said Brian Shedd, VP of Sales & Marketing for OpenKey. "This collaboration offers guests an elevated, hassle-free experience, and also provides hoteliers an easier front office system."

Here's how it works



On the day of arrival, properties can send pre-arrival messages asking guests if they would like to check-in online and obtain mobile keys by downloading the RMS Mobile Key App. When they do this, travelers will be given a room assignment, along with instructions on how to download the App (available via Apple Store or Google Play). Then, instead of waiting in lines at the front desk to check in and obtain a plastic key card which eventually will end up in a landfill, guests can bypass those processes and go straight to their rooms where they will use their smartphones as eco-friendly room keys. The RMS Mobile Key App also enables travelers to chat with the front desk prior to arrival, including sending their estimated time-of arrival after confirming their identity with an ID capture for security purposes.

"We are honored to be in partnership with OpenKey for enabling front desk bypass and remote check-in using the guest's smartphone as a room key," said Todd Sabo, RMS North America President and General Manager. "With so many new mobile apps competing for hoteliers' attention today, it can get confusing. We believe that OpenKey is the best mobile key solution in the market for our customers.

"Through this mobile key program, we are offering hotels so much more than just a mobile key," he said. "Hotel staff can more easily manage the overall guest experience, while guests more easily enjoy their stay because they don't have to wait in lines at the front desk to check in or out and they can communicate with the hotel through the app or by text messaging. They also can receive push notification from the hotel alerting them to special offers on site. It's a tremendous opportunity."

To see how the new RMS mobile key works, make a reservation via the RMS booking engine to visit the "RMS Hotel" (Booth #117) at HITEC by clicking here. Upon arrival, attendees will check in using a mobile device, obtain the RMS Mobile Key App and unlock their virtual guestroom. Via the RMS point-of-sale system, attendees can grab some light food and beverage and charge it to their virtual room, then enjoy their snacks while getting further details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud and the modules and services being unveiled at the show. To learn more, click on this video.

For details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud, visit www.rmsnorthamerica.com. For information on OpenKey, visit www.openkey.co.

