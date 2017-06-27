RMS is First in the Industry to Send Mobile Keys from the PMS via OpenKey Integration
OpenKey can turn any Bluetooth-enabled door lock into a Mobile Key supported device; See how this new integration is working at the RMS Booth #117 at HITEC, June 27 to 29, in Toronto
"There's no question that RMS has been a pioneer in the hospitality software industry for decades, and we are excited to complement their real time online booking functionality with our seamless check in and amenity technology," said Brian Shedd, VP of Sales & Marketing for OpenKey. "This collaboration offers guests an elevated, hassle-free experience, and also provides hoteliers an easier front office system."
Here's how it works
On the day of arrival, properties can send pre-arrival messages asking guests if they would like to check-in online and obtain mobile keys by downloading the RMS Mobile Key App. When they do this, travelers will be given a room assignment, along with instructions on how to download the App (available via Apple Store or Google Play). Then, instead of waiting in lines at the front desk to check in and obtain a plastic key card which eventually will end up in a landfill, guests can bypass those processes and go straight to their rooms where they will use their smartphones as eco-friendly room keys. The RMS Mobile Key App also enables travelers to chat with the front desk prior to arrival, including sending their estimated time-of arrival after confirming their identity with an ID capture for security purposes.
"We are honored to be in partnership with OpenKey for enabling front desk bypass and remote check-in using the guest's smartphone as a room key," said Todd Sabo, RMS North America President and General Manager. "With so many new mobile apps competing for hoteliers' attention today, it can get confusing. We believe that OpenKey is the best mobile key solution in the market for our customers.
"Through this mobile key program, we are offering hotels so much more than just a mobile key," he said. "Hotel staff can more easily manage the overall guest experience, while guests more easily enjoy their stay because they don't have to wait in lines at the front desk to check in or out and they can communicate with the hotel through the app or by text messaging. They also can receive push notification from the hotel alerting them to special offers on site. It's a tremendous opportunity."
To see how the new RMS mobile key works, make a reservation via the RMS booking engine to visit the "RMS Hotel" (Booth #117) at HITEC by clicking here. Upon arrival, attendees will check in using a mobile device, obtain the RMS Mobile Key App and unlock their virtual guestroom. Via the RMS point-of-sale system, attendees can grab some light food and beverage and charge it to their virtual room, then enjoy their snacks while getting further details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud and the modules and services being unveiled at the show. To learn more, click on this video.
For details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud, visit www.rmsnorthamerica.com. For information on OpenKey, visit www.openkey.co.
