Two of hospitality's leading technologies companies have integrated their solutions to enable restaurant customers to self-checkout and close their open checks with minimal interaction from wait staff. MyCheck, a leading mobile payment technology platform, is enabling a seamless pay-at-the-table experience via direct integration to the Squirrel Systems point-of-sale system (POS). MyCheck allows guests to view, split and pay their bill straight from their smartphone without waiting for the check or the credit card slip, or the server coming over with a tablet or terminal. Customers can redeem rewards and special offers which go straight into the Squirrel POS, and they can use any method of payment to close the tab, including credit card, debit card, Paypal, Android Pay, Apple Pay, MasterPass, Visa checkout and more.

"Squirrel Systems is known for enabling amazing guest experiences," said Jason Leeson, President of Squirrel Systems. "Our restaurant management platform is proven to manage an entire food and beverage operation, from reservations, waitlist and table management, to order taking and payment processing. By tying the MyCheck Mobile Payment App to our POS, restaurants can give their customers an even more frictionless and personalized experience. MyCheck is an easy way to connect diners to their tables and to their running tabs without having to involve service staff. The result is more efficient operations, higher server tips and faster table turnarounds."

Through this integration, MyCheck will create a custom mobile payment app for restaurants based on its MyPOS technology. Backend integration and customization means no special hardware or unique reporting tools will be required. As the guest checks into the restaurant, a four-digit code is generated. The code is given to the server who enters it into the Squirrel POS, and immediately the customer begins to receive rewards for using the app. With the app, customers can view the live bill, split checks among diners, tip their server, pay, and receive rewards for their patronage. Via MyCheck's MyWallet solution, multiple methods of payment can be linked to an account so consumers can choose which payment method to use each time.

"We are thrilled to add Squirrel as a MyCheck integration partner," said MyCheck U.S. CEO Tal Zvi Nathanel. "Restaurateurs rely on Squirrel Systems because it's flexible, scalable and reliable. Add in the ability to offer a mobile payment platform that today's mobile-dependent restaurant goers are demanding, and the MyCheck/Squirrel integration delivers even more value to owners while it creates exciting dining experiences for guests that drive loyalty and increase revenues. This partnership will make customers happier, and staff will work more efficiently. It's a win-win for everyone."

About Squirrel Systems

Squirrel Systems is proud to be celebrating 33 years as a technology provider to the global hospitality industry. In 1984, Squirrel revolutionized the industry with the first touchscreen restaurant POS system and continues to introduce market leading innovations to help shape the industry. With a proven platform, extensive domain expertise, and industry leading service and support, Squirrel helps food and beverage operators enable amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit squirrelsystems.com.

