MyCheck + Squirrel Systems Integration Drives Seamless Pay-at-the-Table Experiences
Integration between the MyCheck Mobile Payment App and the Squirrel POS means restaurant goers can view, split and pay their bills straight from their smartphones
Through this integration, MyCheck will create a custom mobile payment app for restaurants based on its MyPOS technology. Backend integration and customization means no special hardware or unique reporting tools will be required. As the guest checks into the restaurant, a four-digit code is generated. The code is given to the server who enters it into the Squirrel POS, and immediately the customer begins to receive rewards for using the app. With the app, customers can view the live bill, split checks among diners, tip their server, pay, and receive rewards for their patronage. Via MyCheck's MyWallet solution, multiple methods of payment can be linked to an account so consumers can choose which payment method to use each time.
"We are thrilled to add Squirrel as a MyCheck integration partner," said MyCheck U.S. CEO Tal Zvi Nathanel. "Restaurateurs rely on Squirrel Systems because it's flexible, scalable and reliable. Add in the ability to offer a mobile payment platform that today's mobile-dependent restaurant goers are demanding, and the MyCheck/Squirrel integration delivers even more value to owners while it creates exciting dining experiences for guests that drive loyalty and increase revenues. This partnership will make customers happier, and staff will work more efficiently. It's a win-win for everyone."
About Squirrel Systems
Squirrel Systems is proud to be celebrating 33 years as a technology provider to the global hospitality industry. In 1984, Squirrel revolutionized the industry with the first touchscreen restaurant POS system and continues to introduce market leading innovations to help shape the industry. With a proven platform, extensive domain expertise, and industry leading service and support, Squirrel helps food and beverage operators enable amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit squirrelsystems.com.
Contact
Tal Nathanel
CEO - MyCheck
Phone: (917) 287-5780
Send Email