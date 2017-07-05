2017 EHL Student Business Projects: a resounding success
The group who was assigned to the task during an intense 9 weeks, and who won the Excellence Award for their outstanding achievements, proved how a handful of young minds can challenge established ways and exceed expectations by thinking outside the box. "The energy, imagination and pragmatism that these students contributed to the project was truly refreshing. They had the courage to conceptualize the on-board experience in a true spirit of hospitality," said Andrea Gangale, Head of Corporate Product Development and Guest Experience at MSC Cruises.
The SBPs are one of the hallmarks of an EHL education and embody the unique tie that the institution has with the industry. "The role we strive to play, as a catalyst of knowledge and innovation, is crystalized in this exceptional 9-week adventure our students get to go on. We are proud of our students and enjoy being witnesses to the impact they have, and will continue to have for many years to come as bright professionals", said Dr. Christine Demen Meier, Head of Entrepreneurship & Innovation Department and Holder of the METRO Chair of Innovation and SAVIVA F&B Chair.
About Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL)
Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) is an ambassador for traditional Swiss hospitality and has been a pioneer in hospitality education since 1893. It has created and inspired a unique professional community of over 25,000 hospitality managers, united by the values and the legacy of EHL. EHL is a leading university that provides learning solutions for enthusiastic, talented and ambitious students from 114 different countries. With undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, EHL offers its students a range of on-campus and online education opportunities at different stages of their professional journey. EHL is regularly recognized as the best hotel management school in the world with the highest graduate employment rates in the industry. EHL is a member of EHL Holding SA, a Group dedicated to hospitality management education