Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) is happy to announce that the 2017 Student Business Projects (SBP) have now officially come to a close, marking the last milestone in the curriculum of the senior students who chose to service one of the 40 client-companies involved. The closing ceremony took place on Friday June 16, with the presence of many high profile companies who benefited from the junior consultants' hard work, creativity and dedication.

One such company was MSC Cruises, the Geneva-based world's largest privately held global cruise line and the fourth overall. MSC Cruises, after growing by 800% since inception in 2003, has recently entered the second phase of its growth on the back of an industry-unprecedented 10-year, €9 billion investment plan which will bring into service up to 11 new cruise ships by 2026. In connection with this, the Company is currently working on its future growth strategy and it has entrusted our 6 bright students with a concept development for future new ships.

The group who was assigned to the task during an intense 9 weeks, and who won the Excellence Award for their outstanding achievements, proved how a handful of young minds can challenge established ways and exceed expectations by thinking outside the box. "The energy, imagination and pragmatism that these students contributed to the project was truly refreshing. They had the courage to conceptualize the on-board experience in a true spirit of hospitality," said Andrea Gangale, Head of Corporate Product Development and Guest Experience at MSC Cruises.

The SBPs are one of the hallmarks of an EHL education and embody the unique tie that the institution has with the industry. "The role we strive to play, as a catalyst of knowledge and innovation, is crystalized in this exceptional 9-week adventure our students get to go on. We are proud of our students and enjoy being witnesses to the impact they have, and will continue to have for many years to come as bright professionals", said Dr. Christine Demen Meier, Head of Entrepreneurship & Innovation Department and Holder of the METRO Chair of Innovation and SAVIVA F&B Chair.

