The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute's responsible alcohol service training program has been approved for use in Rhode Island. Controlling Alcohol Risks Effectively® (CARE) for Servers is now listed as a Certified Alcohol Server Training Program by the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Development Disabilities, and Hospitals. Both the print-based seminar and CARE Online training are approved for use.

CARE for Servers is a one-day seminar that prepares servers with the proper knowledge of how to handle the challenges of responsible alcohol service. During the program, servers learn to:

Effectively monitor and control guests' alcohol consumption

Tactfully intervene before problems arise

Carry out their establishment's ID-checking policies and spot false identification

Handle minors according to their operation's specific policies

The hospitality-specific training also includes content covering mini-bars, room service, and self-service gift shops that sell alcohol; and additional information on products that affect the body's absorption of alcohol, such as energy drinks, herbal remedies, and medication. To meet various state requirements, the program also includes information on tobacco.

The version approved for Rhode Island includes an informational supplement on Rhode Island state laws related to alcohol service.

The CARE for Servers seminar kit includes a Manager/Trainer Guide, Server Training Video, Sample Server's Manual, and Sample Pocket Guide. Properties purchase server manuals and pocket guides for each trainee, who must pass an AHLEI-graded final exam with a score of 84% or higher to receive the CARE certificate and training verification card. Tiered pricing is available for quantity purchases. CARE Online offers the same training content in a self-paced online format. CARE is not available through AHLEI's online store. For more information or to purchase CARE, please call 1.800.349.0299 or +1.407.999.8100, or email CARE@ahlei.org.

