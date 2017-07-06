Controlling Alcohol Risks Effectively® (CARE) Training Approved in Rhode Island
- Effectively monitor and control guests' alcohol consumption
- Tactfully intervene before problems arise
- Carry out their establishment's ID-checking policies and spot false identification
- Handle minors according to their operation's specific policies
The hospitality-specific training also includes content covering mini-bars, room service, and self-service gift shops that sell alcohol; and additional information on products that affect the body's absorption of alcohol, such as energy drinks, herbal remedies, and medication. To meet various state requirements, the program also includes information on tobacco.
The version approved for Rhode Island includes an informational supplement on Rhode Island state laws related to alcohol service.
The CARE for Servers seminar kit includes a Manager/Trainer Guide, Server Training Video, Sample Server's Manual, and Sample Pocket Guide. Properties purchase server manuals and pocket guides for each trainee, who must pass an AHLEI-graded final exam with a score of 84% or higher to receive the CARE certificate and training verification card. Tiered pricing is available for quantity purchases. CARE Online offers the same training content in a self-paced online format. CARE is not available through AHLEI's online store. For more information or to purchase CARE, please call 1.800.349.0299 or +1.407.999.8100, or email CARE@ahlei.org.
Contact
Elizabeth Johnson
Senior PR & Marketing Manager
Phone: 407-999-8174
Send Email