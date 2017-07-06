Leading enterprise platform and guest facing software developer, iRiS Software Systems, has been selected by prestigious Spanish hotel group Derby Hotels Collection to provide the hotel group's guest facing solution. With 14 hotels across Barcelona, Madrid, London and Paris, each hotel has its own unique charm, character and cultural heritage.

Derby Hotels Collection is steeped in history and tradition; a big part of that tradition has been to provide outstanding service and is fundamental to the group's values. By embracing technology, this allows Derby to combine traditional with modern. As guests increasingly become more sophisticated and technologically aware, providing a digital experience is becoming ever more important and Derby have decided to create an innovative experience in doing so.

Derby are using the iRiS platform to provide a responsive solution to enable guests to have hotel and brand information at their fingertips for any guest device: smartphone, tablet and laptop.

The hotel group have started with the responsive solution with the aim to progress at its own pace with the other core modules on the iRiS Guest Experience Platform (GXP).

"We see iRiS as an important partner for our guest engagement. Not only do we want to reduce our footprint through less paper and collateral in the hotel and rooms, but we want to be innovative. We want to inspire guests to make their next purchase, to engage them on property to be informed, to purchase in-room dining and make a la carte restaurant bookings, and to have whatever they need at their fingertips. If they want to talk to us in person, we are here. If guests want to engage through technology, that is here too – it is about offering a choice." said David Martinez, Digital Marketing & eCommerce Manager for Derby Hotel Collection.

The iRiS GXP platform offers several modules which the hotel group can also make use of:

"If our guests decide to open their door through their smartphone, iRiS can assist. If they want them to check-in through their phone, again iRiS can enable it. We see iRiS as a partner to move forward with at our own pace." commented Mr Martinez.

iRiS Software Systems entered the Spanish market back in 2013 working with the Westin Palace Madrid and says the market has moved forward a long way since then:

"We have seen considerable interest from both small and large hotel companies in Spain and Portugal. Derby Hotels Collection has hotels of character and we are proud to complement their excellent service and partner with such a prestigious group. We look forward to working together to provide something really special for their guests." said Chris Newton-Smith, CEO at iRiS Software Systems.

iRiS is a global leading enterprise applications platform provider, creating innovative mobile and web solutions for the hospitality industry. iRiS's multi-tenanted, cloud-hosted Guest Experience Platform (GXP®) increases revenue, reduces costs and improves the end-to-end guest experience for hotels in any language. At the heart of the platform is integrations, with most major hotel back-end systems and third party providers such as door-lock providers, already integrated to, with constant ongoing development. More than 3,000 hotels and restaurants worldwide choose to work with iRiS for their ability to deliver tomorrow's guest experience, today. As well as working with large hospitality groups, iRiS also works with smaller independent companies to deliver an outstanding guest experience while consistently generating increased revenue for hotels, restaurants, serviced apartments and bars.

More information: www.iris.net

Europe: Europe@iris.net Tel: +44 20 7099 9252 Americas: Americas@iris.net: +1 778 835 0653 Middle East: middle-east@iris.net APAC (Hong Kong): +852 8193 0113

Derby Hotels is a collection of 22 hotels and apartments ranging from 3* to 5* in the key cities of Barcelona, Madrid, Paris and London. Each property has its own unique style and character providing a choice that will suit your destination and personal style of break. Each hotel houses a unique art collection making them small museums of artistic and cultural value.

More information: http://www.derbyhotels.com/

