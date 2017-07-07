External Article

Hilton’s Tru hotels are millennial-friendly and low budget - curbed.com

Lookout Airbnb, Hilton’s trying to woo the millennial market with a new line of low-cost hotels that put craft beer and hangout space front and center. Tru hotels dial down costs with easily cleanable rooms that are 20 percent smaller than average and located outside of expensive cities. To sweeten the pot for millennials, the hotels are new construction (a deviation from the norm for the price-point) and feature large communal lobbies with bright colors, a 24/7 bar, pool tables, and workspaces, according to the Wall Street Journal.