The Marriott International Convention & Resort Network ("CRN") announces growth of its collection to 100 hotels and resorts throughout the USA, Mexico, Caribbean and now also in Canada. The spectacular selection of large hotels is now the most comprehensive to provide valued meeting planners with additional options in highly sought-after meeting destinations.

The Network's portfolio is comprised of properties from world-class brands such as Westin Hotels & Resorts®, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts®, The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts®, JW Marriott®, Autograph Collection® Hotels, Renaissance® Hotels, Marriott Hotels®, and Gaylord Hotels®. With this development, CRN continues to implement targeted strategies for the convention hotels and resorts, living up to the promise to have the widest breadth of options and also the richest selection of programs and knowledge experts.

"We are extremely excited by the opportunities that the addition of these properties presents to our customers," says Mike Wainwright, Vice President of Sales, Marriott Convention & Resort Network. "This presence in new markets allows for CRN to dramatically expand on the ability to provide meeting facilities in the most desired destinations and continue to deliver unparalleled service and experience in bigger and better ways."

In conjunction with the expansion, CRN has unveiled a new website to introduce stronger tools for planners. Through preselected hotel search groupings, narrated site videos, and the MeetingsImagined platform, CRN delivers the essential components that planners want access to quickly and effortlessly.

Planners using the Network can choose from properties in locations such as Seattle, Dallas, Charlotte, The Bahamas, Montreal, Vancouver and beyond.

Note: For more details on CRN hotels and resorts, please see the full property list at http://conventionresortnetwork.com/ and http://conventionresortnetwork.com/starwood

About Marriott's Convention & Resort Network

The Convention & Resort Network is a premier collection of 100 world-class, integrated JW Marriott®, Autograph Collection® Hotels, Renaissance® Hotels, Marriott Hotels® Gaylord Hotels®, Westin Hotels & Resorts®, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts® and The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts® dedicated to providing the ultimate meeting experience for attendees. With over 9.3 million square feet of meeting space and over 100,000 guest rooms, the Convention & Resort Network offers choices from New York to Los Angeles, Las Vegas to Cancun, and Montreal to Hawaii.

