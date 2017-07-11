Marriott Convention and Resort Network Soars to 100 Properties Across the Americas
Leading Collection of Meetings Hotels Now Offers More Options in Premiere Destinations
"We are extremely excited by the opportunities that the addition of these properties presents to our customers," says Mike Wainwright, Vice President of Sales, Marriott Convention & Resort Network. "This presence in new markets allows for CRN to dramatically expand on the ability to provide meeting facilities in the most desired destinations and continue to deliver unparalleled service and experience in bigger and better ways."
In conjunction with the expansion, CRN has unveiled a new website to introduce stronger tools for planners. Through preselected hotel search groupings, narrated site videos, and the MeetingsImagined platform, CRN delivers the essential components that planners want access to quickly and effortlessly.
Planners using the Network can choose from properties in locations such as Seattle, Dallas, Charlotte, The Bahamas, Montreal, Vancouver and beyond.
Note: For more details on CRN hotels and resorts, please see the full property list at http://conventionresortnetwork.com/ and http://conventionresortnetwork.com/starwood
About Marriott's Convention & Resort Network
The Convention & Resort Network is a premier collection of 100 world-class, integrated JW Marriott®, Autograph Collection® Hotels, Renaissance® Hotels, Marriott Hotels® Gaylord Hotels®, Westin Hotels & Resorts®, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts® and The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts® dedicated to providing the ultimate meeting experience for attendees. With over 9.3 million square feet of meeting space and over 100,000 guest rooms, the Convention & Resort Network offers choices from New York to Los Angeles, Las Vegas to Cancun, and Montreal to Hawaii. Visit www.ConventionResortNetwork.com and http://www.ConventionResortNetwork.com/Starwood and for more information.
