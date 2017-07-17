INTEREL Appoints Jeff Johns as SVP Americas
Johns looks forward to cementing INTEREL as a market leader in the Americas
Florian Gallini, Group CEO of INTEREL, said: "In the Americas, demand continues to grow for INTEREL's products and services. Our vision at INTEREL, combined with our industry leading technologies, enables hoteliers to improve customer experiences by better leveraging technology. With Jeff joining the INTEREL team, we look forward to seeing take-up of our solutions optimised to match changing hotelier needs and expectations."
Prior to joining INTEREL, Johns worked with Sony, Enseo and INNCOM by Honeywell. His enthusiasm to join INTEREL comes as the group experiences significant growth and recognition for innovation and technology leadership in hospitality.
"Throughout my career, I have sought opportunities to work with market leaders who are at the forefront of new technology. This is certainly the case with INTEREL, where I will be leading the growth of the business in the Americas, while contributing to INTEREL's global growth.
"This comes at a time when sector-specific technology is advancing at an incredible rate and hoteliers are looking to leverage emerging hospitality solutions in Bluetooth wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies," commented Johns.
Focused on enhancing the hotel guest experience and optimizing an operator's energy consumption, INTEREL's system philosophy is driven by their responsibility towards the environment – seeking to deliver greener and more sustainable operations by building on the efforts of hoteliers who are focused on reducing their properties' energy consumption and costs.
About Interel
INTEREL is the leading solution provider of integrated guestroom control and energy management systems for the hospitality industry.
With usability and guest experience as core design principles, INTEREL"s Guest Room Management System provides innovative and energy efficient control of lighting and climate. Building on its technology foundation, INTEREL continues to expand its solution portfolio and has been voted most innovative hospitality technology for two consecutive years with its "connectBsmart" Bluetooth infrastructure and the world"s first Water Management System for guestrooms.
Through its Hotel of ThingsTM platform, INTEREL is also the frontrunner in bringing the Internet of Things (IoT) to the hospitality industry. Paired with the "connectBsmart" Bluetooth infrastructure, it enables endless use cases to improve guest experience, operational efficiency and sustainability.