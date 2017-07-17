Dubai, UAE. 17 July 2017: INTEREL, the world's fastest growing manufacturer of integrated room technologies in the luxury hospitality industry, has announced the appointment of Jeff Johns as the company's SVP Americas, who is responsible for leading INTEREL's growth in the region.

With 18 years' experience in hospitality technology and a strong background in product design and engineering, strategy and sales for integrated guest room technology, Johns offers a wealth of knowledge in complex technology solutions and large-scale projects.

Florian Gallini, Group CEO of INTEREL, said: "In the Americas, demand continues to grow for INTEREL's products and services. Our vision at INTEREL, combined with our industry leading technologies, enables hoteliers to improve customer experiences by better leveraging technology. With Jeff joining the INTEREL team, we look forward to seeing take-up of our solutions optimised to match changing hotelier needs and expectations."

Prior to joining INTEREL, Johns worked with Sony, Enseo and INNCOM by Honeywell. His enthusiasm to join INTEREL comes as the group experiences significant growth and recognition for innovation and technology leadership in hospitality.

"Throughout my career, I have sought opportunities to work with market leaders who are at the forefront of new technology. This is certainly the case with INTEREL, where I will be leading the growth of the business in the Americas, while contributing to INTEREL's global growth.

"This comes at a time when sector-specific technology is advancing at an incredible rate and hoteliers are looking to leverage emerging hospitality solutions in Bluetooth wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies," commented Johns.

Focused on enhancing the hotel guest experience and optimizing an operator's energy consumption, INTEREL's system philosophy is driven by their responsibility towards the environment – seeking to deliver greener and more sustainable operations by building on the efforts of hoteliers who are focused on reducing their properties' energy consumption and costs.

