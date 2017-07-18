New York and Montreal -- Social Intelligence provider Local Measure has helped one of Canada's premier luxury hotel groups double guest interaction during their stays on property and cut response times by more than 80% in less than six months, through the company's proprietary social intelligence platform.

For Group Germain Hotels, the impact has been significant as the company builds its capacity for delivering best in class experiences by focusing on each guest's personal preferences and delivering service that consistently surprises and delights.

Clarah Germain, who heads social media and content, said, "We are delighted to partner with Local Measure, whose platform enables us to merge local content, social media and mobile technology to reach our guests as they have never been reached before – directly and during their stay, allowing teams to provide even more personalized service and engaging with them in person as well as online.

She concluded, "As a result of our collaboration, we have been able to cut guest service response time dramatically, further increase our level of guest interaction, and provide an even more uniquely personalized level of service – all thanks to our online program. Local Measure provides a tool that aligns perfectly with our mission of exceeding our guests' expectations - and we look forward to even better results in the months ahead."

Headquartered in Australia, with offices in Singapore, Dubai, London, Miami and Los Angeles, Local Measure has proprietary technology that allows brands and businesses to deliver exceptional service to their customers, engage with them in real-time and build out rich customer profiles on their preferences. It now partners with hotels in more than 500 cities worldwide, including some of the world's most visible and respected brands.

Local Measure's CEO and Founder, Jonathan Barouch, said, " We are pleased to share some of the results of our partnership with Group Germain Hotels, whose properties already set new standards of warmth, style and personalized service across Canada. Utilizing our social intelligence platform, properties have been able to take this personalization to a new level, building loyalty and increasing guest satisfaction where it counts – during a guest's stay on property. We look forward to sharing more success stories with the hotel industry as our growth continues."

For more detailed information on the Group Germain Hotel's success with Local Measure, please visit https://www.localmeasure.com/resources/case-studies/solution/groupe-germain-hotels

About Local Measure

Local Measure is the leading customer intelligence platform in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Local Measure's clients include many of the world's largest tourism and hospitality brands. The company merges local content, social media and mobile technology, to provide customers with live access to operationalize customer data, rich content and analytics at a local level. For more information about Local Measure, visit our website and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Group Germain Hotels

Group Germain Hotels is a family-run business that owns and operates Le Germain Hotels and Alt Hotels across Canada. Ranked as one of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies, Group Germain Hotels is renowned for impeccable warmth and style at its hotels. Since opening their first property in 1998, the 1,000 staff members of Group Germain Hotels have welcomed guests totalling nearly 4 million rooms nights. Visit www.groupegermain.com.

Contact:

Michael Frenkel, MFC PR –Michael@mfcpr.com/201-317-705