Every supplier, regardless of their product, knows that the only way their business will grow is to get more visibility by their clients, in this case, hotels. But how exactly do you get your product seen in a market that is already heavily saturated with your competitors? Well, TOPHOTELNEWS knows a few ways that you can get ahead of the rest and get your product or service procured by the biggest and independent hotels alike. Here are a few of our top tips for getting noticed!

Trade Shows

Any hotelier worth their salt will attend industry trade shows to keep up to date with the latest developments in their field. To stay competitive, hotels and hoteliers must know what's new and what's hot, and trade fairs are one of the best ways to see a wide range of options all under one roof. Suppliers should follow organisations who run trade shows and get in touch to reserve a stall at the fair, read industry news outlets to find out about upcoming events and join trade associations to connect with other professionals in the field.

Direct Sales

Contacting hotels directly to offer your services is another way of getting your name out there in the industry. While cold calling may not be to everyone's taste, it is one of the cornerstones of sales and many hotel brands will be eager to learn about new products and services. It would wise to define your target and aim for hotel chains that you think your product or service would suit, and this also cuts down on wasted resources. Decide to contact a certain brand or category of hotel, then find out who is in charge of the particular area you wish to pitch your product to and contact them directly.

List your company on an online directory

This is one of the best ways of selling your product to a client. Online databases and directories benefit from search options and filters so that a client can find exactly what product and service they are looking for. TOPHOTELSUPPLIER for example, is one of the world's leading supplier databases and many top hotels will use this platform to find a wide range of services and products, from architecture and interior design to media services and consumer goods. It is free to register and will give your company the exposure it needs to be at the front of the supplier chain.

Distributors

Aligning your company with a reputable distributor can take a lot of the work out of selling to hotels. Distributors are experienced in marketing and sales and will already have a vast network of hotels they supply to. If your company is local, tt would be a good idea to define the area you wish your product to be sold in and work with a distributor who knows the region well. Alternatively international hotel distribution companies will have a wider reach and will perhaps work with more big name brands.

