StayNTouch®, the leading innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for hotels and lodging, today announced the release of their most inspiring infographic yet - titled Keeping Up With Hotel Guest Expectations. This infographic lays out the trend lines and data points that tell a story about the changing dynamics of guest expectations and how technology has become an essential tool in today's hotel market.

To satisfy this enormous appetite for technology, hotel companies of all sizes must be relentless in their efforts to improve experiences at every touchpoint. In fact, two thirds of consumers (68%) say it is somewhat or very important that companies they interact with are seen as a technology leader (Salesforce Mobile Behavior Report 2015) and according to Phocuswright, 64% t of U.S. hotel guests said it is "very or extremely important" for hotels to continue investing in technology to enhance the guest experience. And with the rising mobile adoption, hotel engagement and messaging needs to reach guests on the mobile platforms where they're spending their time.

Highlights of the infographic include:

The unstoppable rise of mobile

Impact of social media and guest reviews

Expectations for messaging, notifications and chat

Revenue and service potential of personalized offers

With guest expectations higher than ever due to technology, the pressure is on for hotels to keep up with tech-savvy, always-on consumers—or risk getting trampled by the competition. Hotel brands investing in the latest technologies that enable customization, social engagement and on-the-go access through mobile devices will be able to increase market share, drive more onsite spend and foster good reviews that keep guests coming back.

To download the Keeping Up With Hotel Guest Expectations infographic, please click here or visit http://go.stayntouch.com/KeepingupwithHotelGuesttechExpectations_ContentLandingpage.html