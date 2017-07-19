StayNTouch Releases Eye-Opening Infographic: Keeping Up With Hotel Guest Expectations
Trend lines and data points that tell a story about the changing dynamics of guest expectations and how technology and constant connection has become an essential tool in today's hotel market
Highlights of the infographic include:
- The unstoppable rise of mobile
- Impact of social media and guest reviews
- Expectations for messaging, notifications and chat
- Revenue and service potential of personalized offers
With guest expectations higher than ever due to technology, the pressure is on for hotels to keep up with tech-savvy, always-on consumers—or risk getting trampled by the competition. Hotel brands investing in the latest technologies that enable customization, social engagement and on-the-go access through mobile devices will be able to increase market share, drive more onsite spend and foster good reviews that keep guests coming back.
To download the Keeping Up With Hotel Guest Expectations infographic, please click here or visit http://go.stayntouch.com/KeepingupwithHotelGuesttechExpectations_ContentLandingpage.html
