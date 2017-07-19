WASHINGTON, DC – Chef Walter Staib has been named the recipient of the Historic Hotels of America 2017 Historian of the Year Award. Chef Staib will be honored with this distinguished award on September 28, 2017 at the Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence Ceremony & Gala at The Omni Homestead Resort (1766) in Hot Springs, Virginia.

The Historic Hotels of America Historian of the Year Award is presented to an individual for making a unique contribution in the research and presentation of history and whose work has encouraged a wide discussion and greater understanding and enthusiasm for American History and historic hospitality.

Chef Walter Staib has been an enthusiastic champion of American History. As author, culinary historian, and acclaimed international chef, his work continues to increase the recognition and celebration of our country's culinary heritage. Historic Hotels of America is pleased to recognize Chef Staib for his success as a culinary historian, his achievements and contributions to the exceptional culinary experience at numerous legendary historic hotels, and his inspiration as the enthusiastic founder and host of A Taste of History,©, seen nationwide on Public TV, RLTV, and AMAZON Prime Video. The acclaimed show, A Taste of History© has won 10 Emmy Awards and has been a creative way for Chef Staib to showcase 18thcentury cuisine. His passion and dedication has made a significant contribution bringing America's history to life through the food and recipes the founders of America enjoyed. Historic Hotels of America recognizes Chef Staib's extensive work as an exemplary culinary historian, his dedication to preserving and sharing recipes of America's early cuisine, and the books he has authored: Recipes from the Birthplace of American Cuisine, A Sweet Taste of History, and City Tavern Cookbook. In addition to his contributions in history, Chef Staib has opened more than 650 restaurants worldwide, authored 6 cookbooks, is a James Beard-nominated chef, and is currently the driving force behind Philadelphia's City Tavern, a recreation of the original 18th century tavern.

"Chef Walter Staib makes history interesting, fun, and tasty," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "We are delighted to recognize Chef Staib for his dedication and contribution to preserving and sharing America's stories about our nation's founding fathers and their favorite recipes through his books and A Taste of History."

"I may be best known for my work on television with A Taste of History or as a restauranteur at City Tavern, but hotels have been a very big part of my life starting from the very beginning," said Chef Walter Staib. "As a young man in Germany, I began my tutelage at Hotel Post; a hotel that was built in 1773 and hosted notable names in history such as Napoleon Bonaparte. As my career grew, I was called upon to consult for hospitality projects around the world. I helped design new resorts, all of which I am truly proud, but my dearest memories come from my work with historic hotels, such as the Parker House in Boston or Omni Royal Orleans. When I travel today, I prefer lodging at historic hotels with warmth and a story to tell and that experience cannot be created; it takes true history."

The 2017 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence Ceremony and Gala Dinner will be held at The Omni Homestead Resort (1766) in Hot Springs, Virginia on September 28, 2017 at 6 pm. Tickets for the 2017 Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner are $350 for one seat and $2,800 per table (for 8 seats). To register for the ceremony and gala, please contact Stephanie Calhoun

scalhoun@historichotels.org or +1 202 772 8336. To view the video from the Historic Hotels 2016 Awards of Excellence Ceremony and Gala, click here.

About Chef Walter Staib

A third-generation restaurateur with more than four decades of culinary experience, Chef Walter Staib began his career in Europe, receiving formal training in many of Europe's finest hotels and restaurants. He was the first inductee into the Caribbean Culinary Hall of Fame.

Chef Staib's culinary excellence has earned him numerous other awards, among them the prestigious Chevalier de l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole de la République Francaise, awarded in 1987. In 1996 he was also appointed the First Culinary Ambassador to the City of Philadelphia. In July 2006, he was named and remains the Culinary Ambassador to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The same year, he was also awarded the Seven Stars & Stripes Award for Excellence in Hospitality. German President Dr. Horst Köhler conferred the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany upon Staib in May 2007. He also won the National Restaurant Association Keystone Humanitarian Award (Pennsylvania) that year. In 2008, the German-American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. granted him the Award of Leadership & Service.

In 2009, he received Entrée of the Year by Philadelphia Magazine. He was awarded the Silver Medal Award by the American Culinary Federation in 2010. The Colonial Society of Pennsylvania gave him the 2011 Contemporary Pioneer Award, and he was voted the Top Philadelphia Chef in the Condé Nast Cadillac Culinary Challenge in 2011. He was bestowed the Distinguished German-American of the Year in 2012 and won the regional 2012 Independent Restaurateur of the Year Award. In 2013, he received the WHYY Best of the Chefs Award, Best of the Chefs in America Award and the Charles Thomson Award given by the Harriton House foundation. In 2014, the Daughters of the American of Revolution awarded him the Patriot Award.

About City Tavern – Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The original City Tavern was a favorite meeting place of the Founding Fathers and unofficial site of the First Continental Congress. Originally built in 1773 and razed in 1854, the National Park Service built a replica of the building in 1975 as a working tavern. The existing operation provides a colonial themed restaurant and tavern atmosphere, with American Colonial style foods. The current operation provides a dining experience that immerses the customer in the historical atmosphere of the Colonial period. The customer can experience authentic 18th century American Culinary history. City Tavern offers a full 18th century lunch and dinner menu and serves ales of the revolution, and beers brewed with founding fathers' recipes. http://www.citytavern.com/

