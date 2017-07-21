Condor Hospitality Trust to Ring the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange
Marking Commencement of Trading on the NYSE MKT
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE MKT: CDOR), a hotel-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered and incorporated in the state of Maryland, will ring the opening bell tomorrow morning at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate its listing on the NYSE MKT. The Company's common stock will trade under its previous symbol "CDOR," beginning at the open of market trading July 21, 2017.
"Ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange celebrates an exciting new chapter in Condor's history that was brought about by our numerous achievements over the past two years," said Bill Blackham. "Condor is pleased to partner with the New York Stock Exchange and is appreciative of their support and for providing us with this historic opportunity."
About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE MKT: CDOR), is a self-administered real estate investment trust incorporated in the state of Maryland that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited-service hotels. The Company currently owns 19 hotels in 11 states. Condor"s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry"s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott/Starwood, InterContinental Hotels Group, Choice, and Wyndham. For more information or to make a hotel reservation, visit www.condorhospitality.com.
Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement. These risks are discussed in the Company"s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.