Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE MKT: CDOR), a hotel-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered and incorporated in the state of Maryland, will ring the opening bell tomorrow morning at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate its listing on the NYSE MKT. The Company's common stock will trade under its previous symbol "CDOR," beginning at the open of market trading July 21, 2017.

President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Blackham accompanied by the Executive team will ring the opening bell. He will be joined by Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Gantt, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Dougan, Chief Accounting Officer Arinn Cavey, and General Counsel Lauren Green, together with other key Condor team members and alliance partners.

"Ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange celebrates an exciting new chapter in Condor's history that was brought about by our numerous achievements over the past two years," said Bill Blackham. "Condor is pleased to partner with the New York Stock Exchange and is appreciative of their support and for providing us with this historic opportunity."