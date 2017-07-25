Travel's tours & activities market to reach $183 Billion by 2020
Phocuswright's Tours & Activities Come of Age delves into the state of travel activities – specifically tours, activities and attractions – to assess the market landscape, the challenges ahead and the opportunities for distribution in the broader travel marketplace.
For tours and activities to come of age, it first needs to move out of the stone age and into the digital world. It is one of travel's longest long tails and comes with all the challenges of fragmented small businesses.
Small suppliers are the driving force behind the sector; more than half of tours and activities suppliers generate less than $250,000 annual revenue. From reservation to redemption, business is still mostly manual, and more than 80% of gross bookings are made offline.
Fragmentation, limited technological advancement and lack of standardization within the sector present major hurdles to centralizing inventory efficiently and distributing online to consumers on a global scale.
Get a detailed look at how this dynamic segment is growing up and where it's headed with Phocuswright's newest report, Tours & Activities Come of Age: The Global Travel Activities Marketplace 2014-2020.
