As a supplier, you know how important it is to get your brand and your product noticed, but in such a highly competitive market, it can sometimes be difficult to know where to start. TOPHOTELNEWS recently gave suppliers some top tips on how to spread the word about your business, and one of the best ways is to get your company registered with an online database of suppliers. Well, TOPHOTELSUPPLIER is one of the fastest growing online directory for international suppliers, and offers the first complete listing of all hotel suppliers in one place. Whereas previously, suppliers had to go to the hotels themselves, this type of online platform lets your customers find you, and not the other way around, taking the hassle out of the chore that is increasing your company's visibility.

Since May 2017, TOPHOTELSUPPLIER has over 3,000 suppliers listed on its database. The platform focuses on direct benefit for the supplier through the specialised filters and categories listed on the site, which streamline the search facilities, bringing your ideal client to you in far fewer steps. TOPHOTELPROJECTS has already proved successful in acquiring and organising large quantities of data across many aspects of the hotel industry, and now it is time to make all that data work for you, the supplier. It is our intention to improve the communication channels between client and supplier by having a fully integrated site that works across all types of media, a clean look and feel with an optimised user interface, but most importantly for us, we want to make TOPHOTELSUPPLIER accessible to everyone working in supply within the hospitality industry. This is why it is free for suppliers to register, enabling them to try out our system and see the results for themselves. There are also more advanced packages, the Premium package for International Suppliers, or the Premium package for Regional Suppliers, both of which give you access to more information and allow you to expand your profile on the site. Contact us today for more information on info@tophotelsupplier.com.

More information on how to list your company can be found onTOPHOTELSUPPLIER, the first complete directory of leading hotel suppliers worldwide.

