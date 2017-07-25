MCLEAN, Va. – Hilton Garden Inn, the award-winning, global upscale brand from Hilton (NYSE:HLT) with roots dating back more than 25 years, today unveiled a comprehensive brand refresh designed to ensure each guest’s stay is the best it can be - building on its commitment to anticipating and catering to the evolving needs of today’s modern traveler.

Anchored by a new global marketing campaign, “Simple Things on Another Level,” the brand refresh focuses on food and beverage updates, new hotel prototypes for each region of the world and brand culture enhancements across Hilton Garden Inn’s fast-growing portfolio of 720+ hotels in 33 countries and territories.

“To capitalize on our leadership position, our brand refresh will amplify and focus on what’s great about Hilton Garden Inn – including our upscale, light and airy properties, our award-winning food and beverage offerings and our exceptional Team Members at each and every hotel,” said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn. “By delivering these ‘Simple Things on Another Level,’ we are brightening an already extraordinary experience – beginning with the first hello.”

A Bright and Refreshing Ad Campaign Featuring Judy Greer

“Simple Things on Another Level” is the brand’s new, multi-million dollar global marketing campaign. Developed with deep consumer insights, the integrated television and digital campaign features award-winning actress, model and author Judy Greer, whose bright personality perfectly embodies all that Hilton Garden Inn stands for – including the importance of delivering simple things at a higher standard.

Designed to showcase Hilton Garden Inn’s food and beverage (F&B) offerings, hotel design and bright and cheerful brand culture, the campaign includes one national television ad and two digital videos featuring Greer. To view the advertising campaign, visit http://bit.ly/2uaGh89.

As the face of the brand’s campaign, Greer will help to personify Hilton Garden Inn’s unique brand culture through social media as well. The brand will launch a series of videos featuring Judy Greer, helping consumers celebrate big life events such as promotions, weddings and birthdays.

“When you travel, it’s the simple things that matter, like a cocktail at the end of a long day. Or two,” said Greer. “I like to bring a sunny outlook into any room I enter, so Hilton Garden Inn is just the place for me. Why? Because they want to be the bright spot in every traveler’s day. Who wouldn’t like to have a bright spot?”

Leader in Food & Beverage

The F&B leader in the upscale hotel category for more than a decade, Hilton Garden Inn is building upon consumers' changing dining preferences with healthier and more on-trend menu choices, premium varietal wines, national and local craft beers, handcrafted cocktails and small plates.

Key F&B enhancements include a new, open-display kitchen for signature cooked-to-order breakfast dishes, and a more social setting for restaurant and bar service. The latter includes a comprehensive array of handcrafted cocktails, which will be complemented by small plates, dinner entrees and shareable desserts. In-room dining and fresh coffee from an in-room Keurig® coffeemaker will continue to be available to all guests.

Another element of the F&B refresh is enhancing The Shop, a 24-hour, grab-and-go retail space offering an upscale mix of healthy, indulgent and fresh foods. Included are items such as fresh salads, locally-sourced food and craft beers, snacks and beverages, and a specialty, self-serve coffee bar.

As part of the campaign and refresh, the brand will also ask guests to Instagram and tweet their favorite menu item or drink using the hashtag #HGIEatDrinkShareContest for an opportunity to win Hilton Honors points – which can be used for everything from live auctions for concert experiences to free stays at any one of Hilton’s 14 brands.

Brand Culture

The brand’s refresh begins with Hilton Garden Inn’s dedicated Team Members and their sunny approach to guest service, which involves putting guests first, smiling at every interaction, findings ways to brighten guests’ stays and always adding that personal touch.

Through new trainings, hotel-created advisory groups and an internal social network that empowers Team Members from all over the world to connect and learn from one another, the brand culture enables the delivery of world class hospitality with each guest interaction . . . starting with a bright smile and friendly hello.

Hotel Design

A revamped flexible hotel design approach provides six new, customizable hotel prototype options - one for each region of the world where the brand operates – empowering hotel developers to efficiently adapt to evolving guest preferences.

Features of the new prototypes include increased natural light and pod-style check-in areas. Meeting spaces with multi-functional features will ensure the hotel can quickly adapt to a wide variety of guest needs, from impromptu meetings to cocktail parties.

The 720+ hotels in the Hilton Garden Inn portfolio are part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay.

For more information about Hilton Garden Inn, please visit www.hgi.com or news.hgi.com.

*Service of alcohol subject to state and local laws. Must be of legal drinking age.