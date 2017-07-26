Report: Digitisation of the travel and hospitality industry - Countering Indirect Competition
New report calls for incumbent travel and hospitality brands to raise their game in countering indirect competition
Over the next 10 years the biggest competitive challenges in travel and hospitality will not come from other airlines, travel, hotel or leisure companies, but from indirect competition.
These indirect competitors are "new market makers" who aggregate global demand and leverage market power to capture revenue and profit from incumbent players. The challe ngers include online retailers (Expedia, Priceline), media companies (Google, Trivago, Kayak), hotel and lodging companies (Airbnb) and food delivery services (Deliveroo, Grubhub).
The first report analyses the key drivers of digital disruption and changing customer expectations with insights from leading travel, hospitality and technology companies.
Tim Davis, founding partner at PACE Dimensions highlights the need for incumbent businesses to pay attention:
"Digital technology is enabling new business models and ways of working. Existing brands urgently need to examine their businesses end to end and reinvent themselves in order to compete successfully in the future.
Those that execute well and move with speed can leverage their existing strengths and scale and transform their businesses for the next phases of growth. Those that don't will struggle to survive over time."
Two further reports are due to be released this autumn. These will focus on the leading strategies for success for incumbent businesses and the means to overcome barriers to change.
Full report available at:https://pacedimensions.com/research/whitepapers/digitisation-travel-hospitality-industry-imperative-change/
About PACE Dimensions
PACE Dimensions is a strategic management consulting company with expertise in travel and hospitality.
Tim Davis, previously a board level executive with over 20+ years experience leading hospitality, travel and technology companies, founded PACE Dimensions in 2010. Today PACE Dimensions specialises in turning market insight into competitive advantage for major travel and hospitality brands, technology services and investors.
Prior to founding PACE, Tim Davis led departments in mar keting, distribution and ecommerce, commercial development and IT at Hilton Hotels Corporation. His achievements include the integration of two mergers unifying the company"s business processes and technology, and the building of Hilton"s ecommerce capabilities generating multi $BN in direct sales. Today Tim Davis works with a close team of travel and hospitality experts at PACE, including senior partners Fiona Robson and Jo Hill.
PACE Dimensions helps businesses achieve their growth goals through corporate strategy and advising senior management. This approach covers corporate development, improving brand and commercial performance and designing and managing for digital change.