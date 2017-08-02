TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, helps hotels and accommodation to influence the guest experience by analyzing, managing and generating a large number of online reviews. TrustYou and Elite Hospitality Group collaborate since 2014 to improve the guest satisfaction level and implement a comprehensive guest feedback management plan. As a result, Elite Hospitality Group has reported a significant increase in scores and online presence, plus a notable improvement in operations and overall reputation. As one of the key accomplishments, the hotel group managed to increase the number of Google reviews by an impressive 878%, from only 51 reviews in 2014 to 499 in 2016.

The Elite Hospitality Group is a leading name in the hospitality business in the Kingdom of Bahrain and currently operates four All Suites Hotels and three Luxury Residences. The group offers a wide variety of lifestyle accommodations to its guests, catering to both the business and leisure traveler.

"We are proud to be working with such a driven hospitality group, who cares deeply about the guests' feedback and their experiences", says Philipp Hahn, TrustYou's Senior Director Enterprise Sales for EMEA. "Elite Hospitality Group is a clear example of the value that our platform brings in matters of operations, visibility and positive online reputation".

Among other results of using the TrustYou platform, Elite Hospitality Group was able to:

improve the response rate by a remarkable 60%

increase the overall TrustScore by 4%

receive 2.5% more positive reviews in 2016 compared to previous years

turn the TrustYou survey into their second most important review source

As Meena Gurung, Marketing Executive at Elite Hospitality Group notes, the improvements are due to the fact that "Being able to monitor guest reviews gives us the opportunity to see things from our clients' perspective and focus on elevating our service levels. This way, we are making sure that negative issues that have already been communicated don't occur again in the future."

A full case study focused on the results of the partnership between TrustYou and Elite Hospitality Group is available for free download.

