WICHITA, Kan. – WoodSpring Hotels, the nation's fastest-growing value extended-stay hotel company, today announced that it has begun the final process of its previously announced brand repositioning, with 171 hotels having completed the process and an additional 15 properties in the final stages.

The transition touched on virtually all aspects of the hotel, ranging from new employee uniforms and name tags to brand-wide free wireless internet access in all public spaces and guestrooms. All hotels also received new interior signage, in-room collateral and marketing materials, as well as new bedding and exterior signage.

"The entire rebranding process was a direct result of an enormous amount of consumer research that allowed us to target what is most important and valuable to our guests," said Gary DeLapp, WoodSpring President and CEO. "We now are well-positioned as the leading value, extended-stay hotel company in the country. This allows us to better communicate the quality of our portfolio and expand our reach to new customer segments."

To inform current and future guests of its new messaging, WoodSpring also refined its marketing efforts. The brand's new messaging centers on the "Suites, Kitchens and Wi-Fi, Oh My" theme through its digital components, while on-property assets encourage continued engagement by downloading its newly launched Mobile Quick Link and encouraging guests to book direct with WoodSpring. All components, digital and otherwise, are now live.

"Now that the repositioning process has entered its final phase, we are embarking on an ambitious plan, utilizing all the marketing tools at our disposal, to get the word out to customers on the local, regional and national levels," said Wendy Hoekwater, WoodSpring Chief Marketing Officer. "Along with physical improvements to the hotels, we have completely upgraded and improved everything from our website to our mobile booking capabilities, all in an effort to let value-minded travelers know that we have listened to the marketplace and responded with the best product available in our space."

Additionally, targeted sales strategies and plans were created for each local market to convey the new changes to consumers. On the national level, the brand launched its new website, www.woodspring.com, which included new photography guidelines, as well as making content updates across all sites, contact centers, social media guest review and consumer feedback portals. WoodSpring also updated its phone systems and scripts.

"We constantly are engaging with both our guests and Franchise Partners to ensure that the WoodSpring brand provides what they want and need at a reasonable rate," DeLapp added. "WoodSpring helped to create the value extended-stay segment, and today we move that much closer to perfecting it."

To celebrate the rebranding and the spirit of hospitality with both associates and guests, WoodSpring is distributing a brand launch kit to all hotels. The brand launch kit contains guest-facing collateral for use in common areas, as well as engaging contests for the staff. Items include a wide range of logoed, customized keepsakes for guests, as well as posters and graphics to be used throughout the property. As an added bonus, hotels have the option of hosting small events with custom cakes. WoodSpring plans to upload pictures of these completed conversion parties on its various social outlets, and hotel associates have the opportunity to win gift cards by demonstrating their engagement in the campaign.

"At the end of the day, it's about giving consumers what they want, and we have taken great pains to make sure we asked the right questions and heard the actual answers on our path to rebranding," Hoekwater concluded. "Now that we have completed the 'work' portion of the equation, we look forward to enjoying the fruits of these labors with associates and guests alike in all 225 hotels in our company."

