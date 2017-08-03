Washington, D.C. — Thought leaders, including hotel brand executives, asset managers, and technology innovators, examined how hotel marketing and technology must evolve to meet new challenges facing the hospitality industry, at the fifth annual RSS, July 26th in Washington, D.C.

Lee McCabe, Vice President at Alibaba Group, delivered the opening keynote address. The closing keynote featured Michael Saylor, noted philanthropist and visionary whose pioneering work in analytics and strategic planning was laid out in his book, The Mobile Wave.

Executives from leading hotel companies, including Hilton, citizenM, Great Wolf Resorts and Host Hotels & Resorts, spoke from center stage, and start-up disruptors such as Bizly (www.bizly.com), Fornova (www.fornova.com), and Stay Wanderful (www.staywanderful.com) helped attendees think through the next waves of innovation and how they can be applied at the property and corporate levels.

Cindy Estis Green, CEO, and co-founder of Kalibri Labs LLC spoke on the changing nature of comp sets and moving to a new benchmark group concept as a measure for evaluating revenue and company metrics. And Duetto's COO Nelson Veiga led a deep dive into the investment landscape and how innovation speaks to money flows in the capital markets.

"RSS 2017 was another successful look at the rapidly accelerating pace of disruption and innovation, and how they are impacting hoteliers at all levels," Estis Green said. "We appreciate the participation of all of our speakers, sponsors, and attendees — and look forward to sharing information on next year's event as we move into our sixth successful year."

RSS combines education, networking and high-level information sharing among hundreds of industry leaders who are responsible for increasing revenue and optimizing demand.

For information on attending or sponsoring RSS in 2018, please email Stacy Silver at ssilver@silverhospitalitygroup.com.

About the Revenue Strategy Summit (RSS)

The Revenue Strategy Summit is a one-day conference hosted by Duetto, Kalibri Labs, and Silver Hospitality Group, bringing together thought leaders and practitioners to examine forces reshaping the hospitality industry. This innovative conference taps into industry leaders who help elevate the perspective of Revenue Strategy while addressing revenue data, marketing, and technology.

About Kalibri Labs

Operating at the intersection of distribution, revenue management, sales and marketing, Kalibri Labs helps hotels improve profit contribution by evaluating performance based on revenue net of acquisition costs. Kalibri Labs' robust industry-wide database, along with its patent-pending cloud technology platform and apps, enable systematic identification of strengths and weaknesses in the demand stream with a focus on contribution to profit rather than top-line results.

Kalibri Labs gathers data from more than 30,000 hotels representing more than 100 brands with historical trends dating back to 2011. Adding 100 million transactions per month to its base of 3 billion, the Kalibri database provides visibility into the drivers and the costs of all direct and third-party demand channels in major markets. Kalibri's benchmarking tools enable owners and operators to determine a hotel's optimal channel mix and manage resources to achieve it. In combination with key external data streams such as AirBnB stay patterns, search/shopping and consumer review data, Kalibri Labs further characterizes the nature of demand in major markets to provide context for hotel operators and developers in their performance or acquisition planning.

The Kalibri team is a seasoned group of executives with deep industry experience and a passion to sustain the industry's financial health in a highly challenging and dynamic digital marketplace.

About Silver Hospitality Group

Silver Hospitality Group (SHG) specializes in building revenues and profitability for hospitality companies through targeted industry relations outreach, creative marketing solutions and specialty events. The firm and its network provide unparalleled experience and relationships in all facets of hospitality.

