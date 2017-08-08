Shaquille O'Neal Takes on David Cordish at Live! Casino & Hotel
-
In a real-life “David vs Goliath” battle at Live! Casino & Hotel, NBA Hall of Famer and 4-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal took on David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies, in a head to head free-throw competition. The Megastar vs Mogul fight ended in a tie, when both made their sudden death shots after draining three of six throws.
-
In a real-life “David vs Goliath” battle at Live! Casino & Hotel, NBA Hall of Famer and 4-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal took on David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies, in a head to head free-throw competition. The Megastar vs Mogul fight ended in a tie, when both made their sudden death shots after draining three of six throws.
-
In a real-life “David vs Goliath” battle at Live! Casino & Hotel, NBA Hall of Famer and 4-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal took on David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies, in a head to head free-throw competition. The Megastar vs Mogul fight ended in a tie, when both made their sudden death shots after draining three of six throws.
HANOVER, Md. -- In a real-life "David vs Goliath" battle at Live! Casino & Hotel, NBA Hall of Famer and 4-time NBA Champion Shaquille O'Neal took on David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies, in a head to head free-throw competition. The Megastar vs Mogul fight ended in a tie, when both made their sudden death shots after draining three of six throws.
"Shaq may be a Hall of Famer, but I've got a few more years of experience than he does," said Mr. Cordish. "It was a fun night, but I am never one to settle for a tie, so don't be surprised if I challenge him again for a rematch."
Before the Live! Casino crowd got up close and personal with Mr. O'Neal, he and Mr. Cordish hit the casino floor and surprised 8 guests with spots on Team David and Team Shaq. Due to the tie, both teams won big, with each team member taking home $1,200 cash.
The event launched the beginning of 7 Lively Sins, a month-long promotion inviting guests to Sin to Win more than $350,000 in cash and prizes. Weekly prizes will follow the themes of pride, wrath, sloth, greed, gluttony, envy, and lust. A grand prize will be awarded every Friday and Saturday. Performances by burlesque group The Lalas and Australia'sThunder from Down Under and other special surprise appearances are planned.
For more information on how to enter and a full schedule of appearances, visit www.marylandlivecasino.com
About Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
Coming soon – the new flagship luxury Live! Hotel, scheduled to open 1st Quarter 2018. Now open – the new Live! Lofts boutique hotel. Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington DC/Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7, Live! Casino features more than 200 live action table games, including a Poker Room; approximately 4,000 of the latest slot machines; and two High Limit rooms. The property offers world-class dining and entertainment, including the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; Bobby's Burger Palace, from celebrated chef Bobby Flay; Morty's Delicatessen, a traditional New York-style deli; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; The Cheesecake Factory®; Phillips® Seafood Express; and the multi-station Live! Buffet. Two new eateries include 8 at Luk Fu, featuring sushi and sashimi; and En Vivo, with classic varieties of soft tacos and burritos. A sizzling nightlife, including nightly entertainment at Live! Center Stage and the unique, interactive R Bar, completes the Live! experience. Enjoy secure covered parking with valet service and a free self-park garage with Park Assist® and direct elevator access to the casino floor. Live! Hotel will feature 310 luxury guest rooms, along with a lively bar and entertainment scene, a day spa and salon, an event center, and meeting facilities. Live! Lofts boutique hotel is located just minutes from the casino and open while renovations are underway. For reservations, call 443-445-2929. Live! Casino & Hotel is owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call 855-5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit Marylandlivecasino.com or LiveCasino.social. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For employment opportunities, visit www.jobsatmarylandlivecasino.com.
About The Cordish Companies
The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Coworking Spaces; Entertainment Districts; Gaming; Hotels; International Development; Private Equity; Residential; Restaurants; and Sports-Anchored Developments. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. Prime examples are The Cordish Companies' prominent role in the redevelopment of Baltimore's world famous Inner Harbor; Philadelphia, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. In addition, The Cordish Companies has developed and operates multiple highly acclaimed entertainment destinations throughout the United States which welcome over 50 million visitors per year and are the most visited destinations in their respective regions. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.
"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.