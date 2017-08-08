In a real-life “David vs Goliath” battle at Live! Casino & Hotel, NBA Hall of Famer and 4-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal took on David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies, in a head to head free-throw competition. The Megastar vs Mogul fight ended in a tie, when both made their sudden death shots after draining three of six throws.

In a real-life “David vs Goliath” battle at Live! Casino & Hotel, NBA Hall of Famer and 4-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal took on David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies, in a head to head free-throw competition. The Megastar vs Mogul fight ended in a tie, when both made their sudden death shots after draining three of six throws.

In a real-life “David vs Goliath” battle at Live! Casino & Hotel, NBA Hall of Famer and 4-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal took on David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies, in a head to head free-throw competition. The Megastar vs Mogul fight ended in a tie, when both made their sudden death shots after draining three of six throws.

HANOVER, Md. -- In a real-life "David vs Goliath" battle at Live! Casino & Hotel, NBA Hall of Famer and 4-time NBA Champion Shaquille O'Neal took on David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies, in a head to head free-throw competition. The Megastar vs Mogul fight ended in a tie, when both made their sudden death shots after draining three of six throws.

"I was sitting on my couch one night and my phone went off, and it was David Cordish challenging me to a free-throw competition," said Mr. O'Neal. "I said, I'm in!"

"Shaq may be a Hall of Famer, but I've got a few more years of experience than he does," said Mr. Cordish. "It was a fun night, but I am never one to settle for a tie, so don't be surprised if I challenge him again for a rematch."

Before the Live! Casino crowd got up close and personal with Mr. O'Neal, he and Mr. Cordish hit the casino floor and surprised 8 guests with spots on Team David and Team Shaq. Due to the tie, both teams won big, with each team member taking home $1,200 cash.

The event launched the beginning of 7 Lively Sins, a month-long promotion inviting guests to Sin to Win more than $350,000 in cash and prizes. Weekly prizes will follow the themes of pride, wrath, sloth, greed, gluttony, envy, and lust. A grand prize will be awarded every Friday and Saturday. Performances by burlesque group The Lalas and Australia'sThunder from Down Under and other special surprise appearances are planned.

For more information on how to enter and a full schedule of appearances, visit www.marylandlivecasino.com