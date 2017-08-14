Barcelona – Derby Hotels Collection has signed an agreement with Hotelspeaker to improve responses on all public online reviews published on Tripadvisor, Booking.com and Expedia, increasing its commitment with online reputation and customer satisfaction.

As of July 1st, Hotelspeaker provides professional guidance in responding to the reviews for all 22 hotels, within the Derby Hotels Collection Group, including Claris 5*GL Hotel & Spa in Barcelona, Banke 5* Hotel in Paris, Urban 5*GL Hotel in Madrid and The Caesar 4* Hotel in London.

Derby Hotels Collection decided to implement Hotelspeaker's innovative system to deliver the best possible service to its guests and to improve time productivity for its own staff. Through this move, Derby Hotels Collection demonstrates their willingness to adopt the latest innovations, always striving to deliver best-in-class service to their clients.

Travellers are invited to leave reviews and comments before, during and after their stay. As an increasing number of travellers rely on online public reviews during the booking process, responding to them becomes mandatory. In fact, it's one of the Hotel Manager's most important responsibilities. Hotelspeaker provides professional support, allowing the Hotel Managers to focus on their core daily tasks.

"Given that responding to all reviews in all languages is very difficult and time-consuming, we looked to Hotelspeaker to help us on this task. After a trial period, it became clear that Hotelspeaker had the ability to offer a completely personalized, high-level service, in line with our company and hotel guests' expectations. The service is the perfect complement to existing review analytics software suites like ReviewPro and Trustyou. The implementation was very quick – in less than a week Hotelspeaker onboarded all our hotels, apartments and lofts. Thanks to Hotelspeaker we offer an excellent service to our hotel guests whilst saving lots of time for our own staff" David Martinez i Urgell, Digital Marketing & eCommerce Manager, commented.

About Hotelspeaker

Hotelspeaker specializes in language skills managing a team of professional editors. They support hotels to respond to all public reviews in all languages within 24-48 hours. Hotelspeaker saves time for the Hotel General Manager and increases visibility and customer satisfaction. Hotelspeaker is a market leader and has a fast-growing number of customers across several countries such as Spain, France, Belgium, Germany and England. www.hotelspeaker.com

About Derby Hotels Collection

Derby Hotels Collection was established in 1968 with the opening of Hotel Derby and is one of Spain's most prestigious hotel chains (www.derbyhotels.com). Each hotel is unique and original. They are characterized by spaces where luxury is brought to life.

Derby Hotels Collection is extraordinary. Each space transports you on a journey back in time through ancient history, culture and art.

The hotels are designed and prepared to meet our customer's needs, whether they are travelling for leisure or business. Their staff is trained to give the best service and ensure that the client's stay is unforgettable.

