Karnataka India and Phoenix -- IBC (InnDependent Boutique Collection), a leading provider of hospitality technologies for independent hotels and alternative lodging, is working with Wealthy Walker Technologies to provide channel management services to IBC member hotels in India. Through this integration partnership, independent hotels and soft brands using the IBC hotel management platform can also use the Wealthy Walker channel manager to push daily rate and inventory updates to the various OTAs.

"Rather than managing rates with each individual OTA, Wealthy Walker provides a single platform to hotels whereby they can update rates and availability as needed," said Deep Shikha, Wealthy Walker E-Commerce and Revenue Manager. "In turn, we will push the updated information to all major online travel agencies, such as Agoda, Booking, Clear trip, Goibibo, GTA, Hostel World, Hotelbeds, Jovago, Jumia Travel, Make my trip, Travel Guru etc. Not only is this a huge time saver for hoteliers, but it also ensures that properties are optimizing rates to capture reservations. As a single point of contact for hotels, Wealthy Walker is streamlining operations and maximizing revenues."

The Wealthy Walker cloud manager offers some of the best pricing in the market, plus an innovative user interface, reliable advanced technology and efficient tech support. The technology is highly secured and hosted on the private virtual Google cloud platform. IBC Marketplace is an online portal for centrally managing ALL property technologies, including CRS, property-management system, marketing, loyalty program, rate shopping, revenue management and more. This platform equips independent hotel operators with the tools they need to manage their hotel assets, including rates and loyalty in one place, determine which channels are generating the most business, and see which marketing programs are succeeding or failing and then retargeting offers for a better return on investment.

"Our goal at IBC Hospitality Technologies is to find technology partners that help hoteliers work more efficiently, drive bookings and improve on the overall guest experience. We welcome Wealthy Walker to our growing family of technology partners."

