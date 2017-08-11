Wealthy Walker Joins IBC Marketplace to Help Independent Hotels in India Manage Rates & Inventory
Using the Wealthy Walker Channel Manager, independent hotels can push rates and inventory updates to all OTA’s from a single platform
The Wealthy Walker cloud manager offers some of the best pricing in the market, plus an innovative user interface, reliable advanced technology and efficient tech support. The technology is highly secured and hosted on the private virtual Google cloud platform. IBC Marketplace is an online portal for centrally managing ALL property technologies, including CRS, property-management system, marketing, loyalty program, rate shopping, revenue management and more. This platform equips independent hotel operators with the tools they need to manage their hotel assets, including rates and loyalty in one place, determine which channels are generating the most business, and see which marketing programs are succeeding or failing and then retargeting offers for a better return on investment.
"Our goal at IBC Hospitality Technologies is to find technology partners that help hoteliers work more efficiently, drive bookings and improve on the overall guest experience. We welcome Wealthy Walker to our growing family of technology partners."
About IBC (InnDependent Boutique Collection)
IBC is a leading provider of hospitality technologies. IBC allows hoteliers, management companies, ownership groups villas, and B&B"s to manage all their assets within one easy-to-use integrated platform; including managed distribution, advanced CRS, and soft brand benefits. This proprietary platform provides full customer data and an entire suite of software solutions and digital marketing services that help hoteliers drive direct bookings. Direct bookings make the difference in ultimately creating repeat business and greater profitability. With IBC owners and operators can reclaim their revenue and guest data from the OTAs and Brands while maintaining their independence. Learn how at www.ibchospitality.com.