Press Release

Measured optimism the day-one theme at the 2017 Hotel Data Conference

NASHVILLE – Performance indicators for the U.S. hotel industry remain strong, and there are no signs of a pending downturn even with the current climate of political and economic uncertainty, according to Thursday morning general session panelists at the sold-out 2017 Hotel Data Conference.

Co-hosted by STR and Hotel News Now at the Omni Nashville Hotel, the Hotel Data Conference sold out for the fourth consecutive year with a record 626 attendees.

"The industry continues to expand, albeit slowly," said Elizabeth Winkle, STR's chief strategy officer. "We must remember that the smallest rate of growth is still growth."

Winkle noted that 2017 was expected to be the year of supply growth and cited several key data points on the current state of the industry: