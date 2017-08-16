Munich, 16 August 2017 – TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, expands its client portfolio and reports successful new partnerships with numerous independent and chain hotels across the globe. Thereby, the platform reinforces its global market presence and continuous growth in the field of feedback management, guest communication, and review marketing.

The internationally operating NH Hotel Group, with almost 400 properties in 31 countries, recently integrated TrustYou's Meta-Review and Rich Snippets onto their brand website with the goal to also add independent, third-party review summaries to their direct booking experience. NH Hotels registered immediate improvements to conversion and traffic as well as to the resulting revenue. Due to this positive experience, the hotel chain recently also started to utilize the semantic analysis of TrustYou's guest feedback platform to enhance the overall customer experience, operations, and quality of their properties.

Wyndham Vacation Ownership, headquarter in in Orlando, Florida, USA, has started to utilize TrustYou's guest feedback platform for their resorts across the US, Canada, Mexico, and many more countries. The convenient portfolio function allows the management of chain to keep track of the reputation and quality of their 200+ properties in order to ensure maximum guest satisfaction. "A positive guest experience is the main goal for all our Wyndham Vacation Ownership resorts. TrustYou was the ideal solution to monitor scores, quality, and operations from a guest perspective. Managing all properties in one tool helps us to identify shortcomings immediately and accelerate issue resolutions, which results in better scores and, eventually, in more bookings", says Tiffany O'Connell, Director of Digital Engagement at Wyndham Vacation Ownership.

Berlin-based Travel Charme Hotels & Resorts operates 11 properties in Germany and Austria, focusing on vacation and leisure with a very personal vibe. The group chose TrustYou in spring 2017 to analyze, manage, and reply to feedback in all properties to guarantee the best possible interaction with the guests - before, during, and after the stay. With TrustYou's survey solution, Travel Charme Hotels & Resorts can easily enquire about their guests' experience directly after their stay.

Best Hotels relies on TrustYou's review analysis features for its 30 hotels on Spain's mainland and islands locations since spring 2017. The goal is to improve the overall guest satisfaction and service quality across all properties. In order to increase direct bookings and to improve the user experience, Best Hotels furthermore integrated Meta-Reviews and rich snippets on their hotel website.

In Japan, the boutique hotel chain Villa Fontaine recently decided to work with TrustYou's platform. The 17 properties in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe will analyze, manage, and solicit their own guest feedback with TrustYou's analytics solution and post-stay surveys to increase the volume of reviews and positive ratings.

In the Asia Pacific region, the Erawan Group, with an extensive hotel network in Thailand and the Philippines, designed the Hop Inn Hotels for the budget conscious, business, and leisure travelers and joined the TrustYou client portfolio in July 2017. Hop Inn Hotels use the feedback platform to better oversee and examine guest reviews for its 26 existing and four soon-to-open hotels in 2017.

Additionally, numerous renowned independent hotels chose TrustYou for guest feedback management, such as Hotel Lancaster in Paris (FR), Hotel Allgäu Sonne in Oberstaufen (DE), Hotel Sonnenburg in Lech am Arlberg (AT), and Chancellor's House in Oxford (UK).

"We look back on a very successful first half of 2017 with exciting new partnerships across the globe and we are proud to have gained the trust of so many hospitality partners to rely on our guest feedback platform. TrustYou provides the technology and features that meet today's requirements of both, internationally operating hotel chains and independent hotels, to market, manage, and collect guest feedback in a mobile-first society", says Benjamin Jost, CEO at TrustYou.

