Debut for ITB Berlin’s LGBT Academy in Japan
Important partners of the workshops include Kyoto Convention & Visitors Bureau (www.kyoto.travel/en), Hotel Granvia Kyoto (www.granviakyoto.com), the Japanese publisher Ohta Publications (www.ohtapub.co.jp), All Nippon Airways (www.ana.co.jp), Out Japan (www.out-japan.com), Out Asia Travel (www.outasiatravel.com) and The Capitol Hotel Tokyu (www.capitolhoteltokyu.com/en/). Other sponsors include the Japan Association of Travel Agents JATA (www.jata-net.or.jp/english/), the Japan Hotel Association Kyoto Branch (www.j-hotel.or.jp/en/) and IGLTA (www.iglta.org), the world's leading global travel network dedicated to connecting and educating LGBT travelers.
ITB Berlin's CSR officer Rika Jean-Francois will welcome the guests. ITB Berlin is a strong supporter of human rights in tourism, both of travelers and local residents. Thomas Bömkes will introduce the LGBT segment of ITB Berlin. As general manager of Diversity Tourism in Munich he is also advises the trade show on LGBT matters.
He will be followed by Tom Roth, president of Community Marketing in San Francisco who, taking current market surveys, best practices and case studies into account, will show how companies and regions can actively attract LGBT tourism. Other scheduled events include the presentation of the 2nd UNWTO Global Report on LGBT Tourism, which besides many other international examples, notes ITB Berlin's role as the leading trade show for this market. Visitors can also gain an insight into the work of IGLTA Japan, into case studies by Hornet Media, who specialize in gay social networks, and Gay Travel Nepal. Q&A panel discussions will round off the events in Tokyo and Kyoto respectively.
Contact
Emanuel Höger
Press Spokesman and Press and Public Relations Director, Corporate Communication - Messe Berlin Group
Phone: +49 30 3038-2270
Fax: +49 30 3038-2279
Send Email
About ITB Berlin and the ITB Berlin Convention
