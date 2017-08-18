How to Maximize RevPAR: An eBook for Independent Hoteliers
Get industry-leading examples of driving incremental revenue as well as our new eBook on maximizing RevPAR.
Have Fun with Your Pet-Friendly Fees
Fairmont Jasper Lodge does a superb job of folding their pet-friendly fees into their brand and website. They donate a portion of the fees to the local animal shelter and also have their own canine ambassador. They also offer a number of complimentary pet-friendly additions, such as water bowls and biscuits—delighting any pet lover:
Get Creative with Low-Effort, High-Luxury Add Ons
Upselling promises the guest a remarkable stay and allows you an opportunity to add to your bottom line. Think outside the box with your upsells to really delight your guests and drive up your bottom line.
The Hotel on Rivington offers a unique "Bath Ritual Package" that doesn't require a great deal of effort on the staff's part, but offers guests a special and luxurious stay:
Get the Guide to get even more tips and techniques for maximizing your property's RevPAR.
About Sojern
Sojern is the industry's leading traveler audience engagement platform. Activating insights from 350 million traveler profiles, 100,000 unique audience segments and billions of travel intent signals including search and booking data across online and mobile channels, we put more heads in beds, travelers in seats, and tourists in towns for our clients worldwide. Currently one of the fastest growing travel tech companies, Sojern works with top travel brands around the world. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with key offices in Dubai, London, New York, Omaha and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.sojern.com.